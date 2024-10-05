'My Experience Was My Own': Normani Reveals How She Felt Being 'The Only Black Girl' In Fifth Harmony

Normani is reflecting on her experiences as a member of the popular girl group Fifth Harmony, six years after the band disbanded in 2018. During a recent event in Hollywood, the singer got candid about feeling overlooked and how her journey into a solo career allowed her to reclaim her voice. As the only Black girl in the group, she revealed the personal struggles she faced and the ways she used fashion to express herself in an industry where she often felt hidden.

At the "How to Build a Fashion Icon" book launch hosted by Law Roach and Keke Palmer, Normani spoke about how fashion became her tool for self-expression. "I could rely on my fashion to speak for me," she explained, adding that it became a way to be "vocal" in the music industry as a Black woman.

Normani also discussed her transition from being in a group to launching a solo career, describing how overwhelming it was. "It all ended so fast at a very high level," she said, referring to the disbanding of Fifth Harmony. "I was just grateful to finally do things my way because I felt hidden for so long."

Being the only Black girl in Fifth Harmony posed its own challenges. "Not to say the girls didn't want to be there for me, but I don't think they knew how because my experience was my own," Normani shared. She often felt she had to go above and beyond just to be seen and acknowledged.

Despite the challenges, Normani has flourished as a solo artist, releasing her debut album Dopamine in June 2024. Fellow former bandmate Camila Cabello congratulated her on the album release, with the two reuniting at Paris Fashion Week shortly after.

While Normani shut down rumors of an imminent Fifth Harmony reunion after Ally Brooke teased the idea, she didn’t dismiss the possibility entirely. "I definitely see that being a possibility in the future," she told Billboard. For now, though, Normani is embracing her journey, owning her individuality, and moving forward in her solo career.

