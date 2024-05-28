What Is Normani's Net Worth In 2024? Exploring Fifth Harmony Alum's Wealth And Fortune

Normani rose to fame in the music industry with her vivid skillset and talent that cannot be compared. She has evolved with time which could be easily pointed out through her music. While the star is widely known for her girl group Fifth Harmony, many still seek information about Normani’s net worth.

The artist has proven to be the best when it comes to both R&B and Pop genres. Her musical journey is more of a tale that still inspires many. Even during her transition from the girl group to becoming a solo artist, no one ever asked “Who is Normani?”

With a lot to discuss about the Fifth Harmony alum, let's explore who she is and what’s Normani’s net worth.

Who is Normani?

Known to be a part of the Fifth Harmony, Normani Kordei Hamilton, aka Normani is an American singer. The band went on to become the best-selling girl group during their glory days. While she was a member of Fifth Harmony the band competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

Speaking of Normani. she has performed alongside some other great artists as well. The list includes Sam Smith, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, and more.

What is Normani’s net worth?

While the artist has gained fame over the years, people have always wondered what would be her net worth. As per the website Celebrity Net Worth, Normani’s net worth is $6 million.

The famed personality who is known for her talents in singing as well as dancing has had a number of hits including tracks such as Waves, Love Lies, Dancing with a Stranger, as well as Wild Side.

Throughout her career, the singles that she released have gripped her fans. Similarly, her music videos have always dazzled every viewer. Normani’s songs are known to have chartered high on several lists including Billboard’s. Not just that but they even earned her nominations for a number of music awards.

It is not just Normani’s net worth that has impressed many but also her role as a trailblazer for young Black artists in the music industry. She has managed to inspire a whole new generation with her skills and musical taste.

Early Life of Normani

Born on May 31, 1996, Normani Kordei Hamilton is the daughter of father Derrick and mother Andrea Hamilton. The artist, Normani has two half-sisters, Ashlee and Arielle, who happen to be older than her.

She was raised in New Orleans, however after the tragic events of Hurricane Katrina that took place in the year 2005, she and her whole family relocated to Houston, Texas. During the initial years, Normani attended a private school, however, later she was homeschooled from the time she entered the sixth grade.

Talking about her interest in singing and dancing, the Worth It songstress was inclined toward it since she was just three years old. Normani competed in gymnastics events as well in dance competitions and even beauty pageants during her young years.

Her mother was her major supporter, which helped Normani’s net worth reach the digits it has today.

While she was chasing her career in music and acting, Andrea Hamilton happened to be the only family member who traveled with her, from Houston to Los Angeles for her auditions. As per Normani, her first passion was dancing.

At the age of 13, the I’m in Love with a Monster singer recorded her first two songs. The fabulous singer has even appeared in the HBO series called Treme.

Career highlight of Normani

The audition on The X Factor USA in 2012 became her first break. However, it did not last long, as she was cut during the second round of boot camp.

Eventually, she decided to join the competition once more, joining forces with Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, and Camila Cabello. Together, they formed what is now known as Fifth Harmony. After making it to the finale and securing third place, Normani's net worth skyrocketed.

After releasing a few albums, Time referred to Fifth Harmony as "the biggest girl group in the world," somewhere around 2017.

Normani eventually gained the attention of executive Tunji Balogun and manager Brandon Silverstein. Looking at her confidence Silverstein started working with Normani in 2017 and a year later on March 19, the group disbanded, with its members going ahead with their solo careers.

In 2017, the artist signed a contract with S10 Entertainment as a solo artist, which became another stepping stone in Normani’s net worth. In 2018 she released her first major hit as a solo artist. The track is called Love Lies, which is a duet with Khalid.

This song hit number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. She then signed a deal with Keep Cool/RCA Records and recorded a solo album. With time she then released an EP with Calvin Harris called Normani x Calvin Harris.

Normani performed at Lollapalooza in 2019, following which she then released her first single, with no featuring artist, Motivation. This tack hit number 33 in the US.

Personal life of Normani

Normani is a Chrstian. In 2016 she faced racial cyberbullying on social media in 2016, allegedly by Camila Cabello's fans. She was subjected to racial slurs and had her images photoshopped to depict her in a derogatory manner. As a result, she had to temporarily deactivate her social media account.

If you wonder who is Normani dating, at present, the Dancing with a Stranger artist is dating Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, DK Mercalf.

Normani’s Real Estate

Back in 2022, it was reported that Normani was selling her Los Angeles property for a whopping $3.995 million. The property totally defines Normani’s net worth as it was a six-bed, seven-bath house, as per a few reports. The property was built in 2020 on a 16-acre lot in Sherman Oaks.

The house is said to have a dining and family area along with an open-concept living. It even has a single-stringer staircase with a glass-pane. Its floors are hardwood. Speaking of the bedrooms, they have glass that lets the sunlight in.

