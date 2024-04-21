'My Favorite Work': Jack Antonoff Shares BTS Snaps Of Taylor Swift Working On The Tortured Poets Department

Music producer Jack Antonoff, who has worked closely on The Tortured Poets Department with Taylor Swift has shared the times when he and the singer worked together on the new album. He made a heartfelt post on Instagram and treated his followers with some behind-the-scenes moments.

Antonoff mentioned in his Instagram caption, that this is his favorite work that he and Swift have worked on together. The post has also captured moments such as Taylor Swift recording Black Dog for her new album and many more.

Jack Antonoff shares BTS moments of Taylor Swift while working on new album

Music producer Jack Antonoff took to his Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes moments with Swift, cherishing the memorable time they spent, creating The Tortured Poets Department.

Antonoff shared a string of photos and wrote in his Instagram caption, “my favorite work we have made together”. The shared snaps feature Swift in the studio and a clip of her singing the track Black Dog — which pops up on The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, the surprise double album version of the new record that Swift announced at 2 a.m. midnight on April 19, this Friday.

“TTPD is here,” the music producer wrote in the caption, further adding, “My favorite work we have made together / made in the most wild unhinged moment. All the pain distilled in this album and all the laughter that came out of it. I will hold those days in the studio forever as the most inspiring of my life. I adore this album and the way it came together.”

Antonoff continued with a list that detailed each photo, which included songs the singer and producer recorded together for the album and shout-outs to the album, audio engineer Laura Sisk, and Swift herself.

“ttpd FOREVER. 1- the day we made down bad. 2- fots day. 3- florida. 4- laura sisk forever. 5- black dog. 6- electric lady. 7- i love you taylor!” he wrote.

Jack Antonoff credits his music contributors

Jack Antonoff gave credit to the contributors of the music album, including featured artists Post Malone and Florence Welch, before signing off with, “from 1989 to TTPD,” referring to the first and latest albums he has recorded with Swift.

In his post, there were grainy Polaroids of Swift sitting on a couch with her phone and singing in a cozy-looking recording booth. In one video shared, Swift wore headphones as she sang Black Dog into a microphone indoors while surrounded by a vase of plants and flowers.

Moreover, Taylor Swift was joined by Welch (37) in an array of other Polaroids taken as the pair embraced and laughed together on a couch indoors, seemingly during the time they recorded the track Florida!!! together, which features on the new album. Another black-and-white photo showed Swift sitting on Laura Sisk's lap in a recording studio.

To sum up, Jack and Taylor’s ever-long music collaboration produced many hit songs since 2012.

