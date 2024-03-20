'My Heart Aches For My Mom': Kris Jenner Shares Emotional Tribute After Sister Karen Houghton's 'Unexpected' Death At 65

In light of her sister, Karen Houghton’s unexpected passing at 65 on Monday, Kris Jenner shared a heartfelt tribute in her honor.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time,” Kris, 68, shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

Karen Houghton’s death, per reports by TMZ, is being ruled as natural for the time being.

Here's what else the Kardashian clan matriarch said in her March 19 tribute.

Kris Jenner remembers sister Karen Houghton as a ‘beautiful’ person ‘inside and out’

“Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny,” Kris continued in her aforementioned statement.

She added about her departed sister, “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Keren’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Kris' tribute to her sister on Tuesday included a collection of photos featuring their mother, Kris' former late husband Robert Kardashian, and their eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

Were Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton estranged at the time of Karen’s death? Insights Here!

Despite the heartfelt post shared by the KarJenner family momager following her sister's passing, numerous past reports indicate that the two sisters did not always have a strong relationship.

Karen and Kris, the only children of MJ and Robert Houghton reportedly fell apart after the latter’s rise to fame in the early 2000s.

“I don't care how much money you have or who you are; you’re my sister,” Karen purportedly told Radar Online in 2014. “I’m not afraid of her. I can't get to her anymore. But I guess it's the money.”

She added, “She's a huge celebrity, and now she has changed. I'm not saying good or bad. But I've seen what it can do to Kris…ever since she moved to L.A.”

Though it is unclear whether the sisters patched up in the following years, they were seen posing with other family members in a picture shared on Instagram on Christmas 2019.

