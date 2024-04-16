How Did Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton Die? Report Reveals Cause of Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton died on March 18, Monday. She was laid to rest the very next day. Her family members paid heartfelt tributes to her via social media.

Cause of Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton’s death

Karen Houghton is the only sister of the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner. Her sister’s cause of death has been revealed officially. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, she died from cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia. The death certificate also listed that Type 2 diabetes was a secondary underlying cause. It was also reported that Houghton had bipolar disorder.

Meanwhile, Kris and Karen grew up in San Diego, mostly living with their mom, Mary Jo Shannon (also known as MJ), following her divorce from their father, Robert Houghton.

Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton’s death at age 65

Kris Jenner's sister Karen Houghton passed away at the age of 65. On March 18, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department arrived at Houghton's home around 1:30 PM after a call was made to the first responders. They then administered medical aid and lifesaving measures, but they could not revive her. Houghton died in her San Marcos, California home, as reported by TMZ.

According to the media outlet, Jenner is upset and in deep grief because of her sister’s unexpected loss.

Kris Jenner paid emotional tribute to her elder sister Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner (68) paid heart-touching tribute to Karen Houghton on the day of her cremation via her Instagram post.

In the post, Jenner shared a carousel of pictures from their memorable time together that included snapshots of their baby photos followed by moments from various family events.

"My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time," Jenner wrote in the post’s caption. "Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny,” Kris wrote.

She further went on to write, "She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them," she concluded. "I love you my beautiful sister."

Kim Kardashian remembers her aunt Karen Houghton

Kim Kardashian remembers her aunt Karen Houghton by sharing a string of pictures on her Instagram post last month.

She wrote in her post, "I love you so much auntie Karen." Like her mother’s, Kardashian’s Instagram carousel began with an older image of Houghton. The rest pictures included Houghton with various members of their family, including Khloé, Kourtney, Rob Kardashian, their late father Robert Kardashian Sr., Kardashian Sr.'s cousin Cici Bussey, and Jenner and Houghton’s mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.

Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton’s untimely death shocked the whole family. They were all attached to her as well.

