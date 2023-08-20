My Hero Academia Chapter 398: Spoilers, release date, where to read and more about All Might's End

With some of the most stunning visuals, the latest MHA chapter has brought up a breathtaking fight to the limelight. Right with the release of the spoilers, it was clear that the chapter was about to begin an amazing battle. So, this time around, we see that the fight between All Might and the AFO persists. Both sides are bringing up stronger moves than ever. All Might was quick to enrage the AFO with his comments. However, it seems that there is more to come to this fight than just a verbal spat. Here is what transpired in the latest chapter.

My Hero Academia Chapter 397 recap!

The title of My Hero Academia chapter 397 was Taking out the Trash. The title was in context with All Might making the decision of clearing the world from the wrath of the AFOs. In the beginning, it is evident that All Might was irritated at the fact that he was almost 55 years old and still beating up the monster. And then, his next attack was able to send the beast flying across the air into the building. Everyone was shocked to see the power that All Might still hold within him.

On the other hand, Hercules tells All Might that his armor and shield are damaged to a great degree and failing in certain places. He then simply activated the 'Support Mode' to continue fighting and not stop at any cost. The chapter comes to an end with the AFO claiming that he was not going to lose and that he had plenty of time to take out the trash. But All Might found this funny and wanted the villain to stop making excuses and just fight.

My Hero Academia Chapter 398 spoilers: Release date and where to read

The chapter has only come out on the weekend, and no break has been announced as of yet. Thus, the fans can be assured that the next one will come out within a week. The title of the next one has been mentioned to be "END." The release date shall be August 28, 2023. All the chapters of My Hero Academia are available only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus for free.

