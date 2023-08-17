Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Why are all mangas going on a break this week? Explained

Breaks and hiatuses are pretty common in the release of the manga. Unlike anime, manga is not curated months ahead of time. Instead, artists work on chapters every week and illustrate stories under strict deadlines. The working conditions and health issues of manga artists have been a strong topic of debate for a while now. Well, this is the week when a lot of the manga is going on a break. The list includes the likes of One Piece, Black Clover, My Hero Academia, and Oshi No Ko. So, why are all these stories going on a break? Here is everything to know about this hiatus.

One Piece and other breaks

As for One Piece, the manga has been going on breaks every week or two. This is just the way in which Eiichiro Oda prefers to work. This time around, it was the One Piece Chapter 1092 that will be delaying the course. With teh release of the spoilers for Chapter 1091, the delay update for the next one was also announced by the makers.

As for Jujutsu Kaisen, Japan will be celebrating the Obon festivals this week. This means that there are three consecutive non-working days from August 13, 2023, to August 16, 2023. In light of the same, the spoilers of the chapter will not be coming out this week. However, the makers have made it clear that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232 will be released on the weekend.

Black Clover chapter 368 was under the anticipation of the break. However, no such news has come out throughout the week. Thus, it is safe to say that the chapter will be coming out this weekend. However, it is the spoilers of the chapter that will not be released anytime soon.

Advertisement

Lastly, My Hero Academia chapter 397 is also in line to release on the weekend. While the final release date of the chapter has already been announced, it is the spoilers that will not be gracing the screens anytime soon. Thus, fans will directly read the chapters when they come.

Final release dates and where to read

One Piece Chapter 1092- September 4, 2023

My Hero Academia Chapter 396- August 21, 2023

Black Clover Chapter 368- August 21, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 232- August 21, 2023

All the relative chapters will be available only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section in case of any changes in the release schedule. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Naruto: Not One Piece, but Dragon Ball was the inspiration behind the anime; Here's how