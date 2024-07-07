‘My Joy In Every Moment’: Russell Wilson Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Ciara

In the ever-evolving world of showbiz, just like among commoners, even celebrities are on a quest for their soulmates. Perhaps it is rightly said that the secret to a long-lasting relationship often lies in the simplest qualities: mutual admiration, appreciation, and value, just like Russell Wilson's relationship with his wife Ciara.

Recently, the couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, Wilson posted a sweet compilation of the couple throughout the years, including adorable cameos from their children: Amora, 6 months, Win, 4, Sienna, 7, and Future Zahir, 10, from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future. Alongside the cherished photographs, he also penned a heartfelt message for his better half.

More on Russell Wilson's sweet anniversary post for his wife

Russell Wilson took his wedding anniversary as an opportunity to shower praise on his beloved wife Ciara. The NFL star penned a heartfelt note for his wife and wrote, “Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us, @Ciara!”

He continued, “Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you!”

“I am so grateful for our journey together,” Wilson further wrote, adding, “Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you, Mrs. Wilson, to Heaven & back!"

Similarly, like Wilson, Ciara also took to Instagram in March 2024 to celebrate the day she and the quarterback first crossed paths.

Alongside photos and videos of herself with a large bouquet of heart balloons, Ciara wrote, “3.26, the day that we met…9 years ago & forever one of the best days of my life.”

More on Russell Wilson and Ciara's relationship

Ciara and Wilson got married on July 6, 2016, after dating for a year at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Later that day, the stars each confirmed their marriage on social media with photos from the big day and a shared message: “We Are the Wilsons!”

Previously, Ciara told GQ about juggling her roles as a mother and a wife. She admitted that she feels lucky and grateful because, as a little girl, what she imagined as an ideal family is exactly what she has today.

In 2013, Ciara got engaged to rapper Future, with whom she has a son, born on May 19, 2014. However, she ended their engagement in August 2014. Sources say the rapper's infidelity led to the split.

