‘My Money Is In Prison’: Wendy Williams Reveals To Have Only $15 To Her Name; Details Inside

Wendy William is speaking up about her condition following her return from the wellness facility in New York. While appearing for a rare interview with The Breakfast Club, the media personality revealed that presently she has only $15 to her name.

\In one of the segments of the show, Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, also graced the show via phone, and the family members discussed their “legal situation” while the audience heard.

The former host of The Wendy Williams Show went on to ask during the question-answer segment, “I have $15. I have $15. What does that do?” She further said, “My money is in prison.”

Meanwhile, Williams’ niece, Finnie, went on to reveal that certain things about the finances cannot be revealed in front of her aunt. But, “I think that the thing we can talk about is the fact that my aunt sounds great. I’ve seen her—in a very limited capacity—but I’ve seen her; we’re talking to her. This does not match an incapacitated person.”

As the interview went on, the former radio DJ disclosed that she had been detained in a room with a television and a cell phone, from which she was the only one able to make calls but not receive any. Moreover, the talk show host shared that she was even denied mobility in the wellness facility, as all of the elevators were locked, and she wasn’t allowed to go out anywhere.

Speaking of her condition, Williams went on to state, “I am not cognitively impaired, but I feel like I am in prison.” She continued to share, “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Wendy Williams was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, which is responsible in pumping excess thyroid glands.

