'It's About Time': Wendy Williams Predicts Sean Diddy Combs' Life Imprisonment; Claims Knowing 'Things' About Rapper

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of rape and abuse.

Wendy Williams thinks it's "about time" that Sean Diddy Combs faced consequences for his actions in the last few decades. On January 16, the former talk show host appeared on Breakfast Club and made bombshell statements about the disgraced music mogul.

"Diddy will go to prison for life, people," she predicted. The media personality claimed that many people don't know the "things" she knows about Diddy from back in the day. "You know what? It's about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done," Williams added.

The Finna Get Loose rapper was arrested in September 2024 on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution, to which he has pleaded not guilty. Diddy — who's currently incarcerated in Brooklyn prison — has been denied bail despite multiple requests.

When the rapper was taken under custody, his 2015 Wendy Williams Show interview resurfaced online. In the viral clip, William was questioning Diddy's alleged controlling behavior with his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

She explained how dating a "mogul" can make the other person vulnerable and helpless in situations. He could easily hire a private jet, send it to South Africa, and land on the hotel roof where she's staying. He could pay off the front desk employees and get a key to her room, shoving all attempts of getting privacy down the drain.

Williams noted that if she were in that position, she'd be "paranoid." In November 2023, Ventura famously sued Diddy on the charges of rape and abuse, which he settled within 24 hours. Williams, who notably feuded with the rapper in the past, claimed in her 2004 memoir that the record executive "tried to ruin her career."

She further accused him of making her life miserable. "The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don't hate him," Williams — who's currently living in a New York facility — said at the time.

