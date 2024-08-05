'My North, My South, My East And West': Pierce Brosnan's Heartfelt Post On Wedding Anniversary Celebrating Wife Keely

Pierce Brosnan is one of the celebrated actors who has never shied away when it comes to publicly appreciating his wife Keely and expressing his love and affection for her.

The couple celebrated their 23rd marriage anniversary, and the GoldenEye Star took to his Instagram handle on Sunday, August 4, sharing a post appreciating his wife.

In the post, the star had collaged four photos capturing his and Keely’s candid moments. He wrote in the caption, “Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely my beautiful brown eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me.” Brosnan’s post grabbed multiple comments, where people congratulated the couple.

It wasn't just him who posted about the occasion, but also his wife. Keely also took to her Instagram on Sunday to celebrate their anniversary.

She posted multiple pictures, including photos from the couple’s wedding. She wrote, “August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland. “You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known.” FSF Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial Here’s to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flys on love’s wings.”

Both individuals shined in their pictures, posing alongside one another. The couple met at a party in Mexico back in 1994 when she worked as a TV correspondent. As per People, during her conversation with the outlet in 2001, Keely reflected on her first date with Brosnan under the stars.

It appears their date was no less than a fairytale, as she recalled that the fireworks had gone off their heads then. They spoke until 3 in the morning. She referred to him as an “appealing man.”

Before tying the knot in 2001, the pair expanded their family as they welcomed their children, Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23.

In 2003, he opened up to Fox News about his marriage, saying that they like and love each other immensely, and they have been down the road and have witnessed multiple hardships as families do.

Apart from his children with Keely, the acclaimed actor also shares three kids, Christopher, 51, Sean, 40, and his late daughter Charlotte, with his first wife and Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who passed away in 1991 battling cancer.

