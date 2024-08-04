Taylor Swift is known for her chart-topping hits and captivating lyrics, but come on, the diva’s fashion game is equally impressive. The pop icon, who is currently on the Eras tour, has a knack for elevating even the simplest outfits with carefully chosen accessories, and we love that. Her ability to transform any look with the perfect accessory picks is simply unmatched, and we totally want to learn this one.

So, what are we even holding out for? It’s time to shake it off! Let’s just dive into 5 times when Taylor Swift effortlessly served us some major accessory inspiration. We simply can’t get over the statement picks!

5 Taylor Swift-approved sassy accessories that simply rock:

Shimmery stud earrings:

The beloved singer wore statement-worthy diamond earrings, not too long ago. These classy picks elevated her yellow and printed ensemble that looked super adorable as well. Taylor Swift’s dazzling and shimmery style of the earrings was enough to add some major bling factor to the look and help her bid adieu to the cruel summer. This pair proved that you don’t always have to go overboard to rock the formal vibe.

Embellished sunglasses and earrings:

Taylor Swift also proved that pink is totally her color by wearing a sassy pink fur coat that slayed. Her vibrant outfit was beautifully elevated with heart-shaped diamond-encrusted earrings that rocked. She also added various matching gasp-worthy rings and pretty iced-out black sunglasses to nail the look. We loved how her accessories visibly enhanced her classy look. She looks like trouble with these picks.

Advertisement

Iced-out choker necklace:

Another incident when Taylor showed us that nothing can take over and slay quite as hard as iced-out accessories was when she wore a strapless blue dress that literally glowed against her complexion. She added a pretty diamond choker-like necklace that looked just incredible. This was paired with matching delicate rings to enhance the overall vibe and appeal of her look, these pieces had us enchanted. We’re taking notes right here,

Adorable smile earrings:

One of the most adorable pair of earrings that Swift has worn to date was the gorgeous set that spelled ‘smile’. These delicate silver earrings motivate the diva to go the extra mile and never forget her smile. How super cute is that? This pick also proves that when it comes to multicolored outfits that have a lot going on, you must always go for delicate accessories for a balanced look.

Oversized sunglasses:

Advertisement

One of Taylor Swift’s favorite accessories has got to be sunglasses because she wears them constantly. She loves to pair her outfits with matching sunglasses to nail the Gen-Z vibe. This was proven by a recent look—She wore a multicolored floral-printed shirt with jeans for a casual ensemble. This white-based shirt was paired with matching oversized sunglasses to take the chic look to the next level. How cute!

Who knew that earrings, necklaces, and sunglasses could hold such transformative power? Taylor Swift has mastered the art of accessorizing, and we're here for it! It’s time to treat ourselves to a new shiny piece and let our inner fashionista shine as loudly as Taylor Swift does. After all, a little sparkle never hurt anyone! Plus, we can totally blame Tay-Tay for this splurge—Queen, look what you made us do!

So, which one of these Taylor Swift-approved accessories is getting a spot in your accessory collection? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Hailey Bieber keeps her maternity fashion fierce in Khy’s red suede stretch knotted mini-dress