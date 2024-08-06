‘My Sissy Had A Little Mister’: Jenna Bush Hager Congratulates Sister Barbara As She Welcomes 2nd Child With Hubby Craige Coyne

Jenna Bush Hager became an aunt for the second time! The renowned anchor congratulated her twin sister, who birthed her second child with her husband, Craige Coyne.

Barbara announced her second kid’s (a son) birth on Monday, August 2. Her sister did not forget to celebrate this moment and congratulate her sibling. Jenna took to her Instagram to share a carousel post with wholesome candid pictures. The pictures featured the newborn, Jenna, and Barbara.

The Today journalist captioned, “My sissy had a little mister and I fell madly in love with Edward Finn!” Many of her followers congratulated Barbara and Jenna. Many also expressed how cute the baby is.

An individual wrote, “That little face is SO sweet!”. Another commented, “Jenna, you look so much like your mom in the first photo! Two beautiful sister moms to the newest member of the family.”

The first picture in the post is of Jenna, who is seen feeding her nephew. In the next photo, Barbara holds her secondborn as Jenna looks at the baby. The third picture gave the solo spotlight to the newborn.

Barbara and her husband, Craige, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Cora Georgia, in 2021. Cora was born in Portland, Maine, at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, named after both the sister's late grandmother and former first lady, per Today.

When Jenna became an aunt for the first time, she did not forget to post about her niece on her Instagram handle. Check out the post below.

Back in November 2023, the Today co-anchor and Barbara appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about Barbara’s firstborn. Barbara stated that Cora did not appear to be in her “terrible twos” at that time.

She added, “That's what I'm scared of, that it's just delayed.” She continued that she kept saying Cora was perfect and then she was going to sneak up on her.

At that time, Barbar referred to Cora’s personality as “super joyful.” She revealed that “Meow” was her firstborn’s first word, she also revealed that Cora’s other word was “no.” Barbara said, “She's (Cora) a totally unreliable narrator. She'll be eating watermelon, and I'll say, 'Oh is that watermelon?' 'No.'”

Jenna entered the conversation and said that Cora was already gaslighting her mother. She wittily added that it begins at a young age.

For the unversed, Jenna is also a mother to three children, who she shares with her husband, Henry Hager. She has two daughters, Mila, 11, and Poppy, 9, and a son Hal, 5. She and Hager tied the knot in 2008.

