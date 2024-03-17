NAACP Image Awards 2024: Fantasia Barrino Wins Best Actress In A Motion Picture For The Color Purple

Fantasia Barrino bagged the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture Award for her role in The Color Purple at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The star seemed quite emotional and took a minute to thank her grandmother and her mother, whom she regarded as a "queen" who carried herself with dignity and grace, before joyfully singing onstage to celebrate her win.

Barrino said that she owed her victory to God and ended her speech by singing the line, "To God be the glory." Her speech was acknowledged by a thunder of applause, as people in the audience were left emotional. Let's take a minute to explore what else she said in her acceptance speech.

Fantasia Barrino thanked her mom in her speech

Fantasia Barrino, who portrayed Celie in the musical film The Color Purple, appeared stunned by the win and confessed to being unprepared with an acceptance speech for the occasion. “I didn’t think I was gonna win,” said Barrino, as she held back tears.

“I was afraid to play Celie, but I’m glad I did, because I kept saying, ’If I don’t win an award, the awards that I will win is the people who will watch [‘The] Color Purple’ and the women that will relate to her and will feel like Oscars when they walk out,” she shared. Barrino’s portrayal of Celie was passed over for a nomination by the Academy Awards, though she was nominated for a Golden Globe this year.

In her speech, the actor thanked her late grandmother as well as her mother, who she referred to as the “first queen” she saw who carried herself with “elegance and class.” "[She] showed me any room I walked in, I didn’t have to compete with no one,” Barrino said.

“My mother was a woman that went through a lot of things, but I saw her, after everything she went through, walk out as a queen. With a smile on her face, she always kept God first, and I will continue to do the same," she added. “Before I leave, I want to say, ‘To God be the glory, to God be the glory, to God be the glory for the things that he has done!’” sang the American Idol winner, who used her voice to bring the crowd to their feet.

