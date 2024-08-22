Natasha Lyonne’s Weight Loss: How She Quit Smoking And Became Healthier

Natasha Lyonne is a talented actress making significant strides in the entertainment industry. She first gained widespread recognition for her role in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Russian Doll, which premiered in February 2019. Her portrayal of the complex, time-looping character garnered her much praise and solidified her status as a unique and engaging performer. The 43-year-old actress continued to impress audiences with her role in the TV series Poker Face, which debuted on Peacock in January 2023.

Now, Natasha is set to shine in an upcoming film titled His Three Daughters, directed by Azazel Jacobs, known for French Exit (2020). This new project, slated for release on Netflix, features Natasha alongside Carrie Coon and Elizabeth Olsen. The film presents a tense and heartfelt exploration of family dynamics as three sisters reunite to navigate their father's declining health. Natasha Lyonne's role in this highly anticipated movie further demonstrates her exceptional ability to portray deeply emotional and nuanced characters.

Why Did Natasha Lyonne Lose Weight And How Did She Manage to Do It?

Natasha Lyonne lost weight primarily to improve her overall health and well-being. She wanted to feel more energized, enhance her physical fitness, and take better care of her body. Lyonne's decision was driven by a desire for a healthier lifestyle rather than just appearance, reflecting her commitment to long-term self-care and mental wellness.

She focused on a balanced diet rich in whole foods and adopted a regular exercise routine that suited her busy schedule. Lyonne’s approach was not about quick fixes but about making sustainable changes that aligned with her long-term goals.

Advertisement

Read More: Tara Reid’s Weight Loss: How She Clapped Back Eating Disorder Rumors

How Does Natasha Lyonne Feel About Exercise And Gym?

Through our sources, we've learned that Natasha Lyonne, known for her roles in American Pie and Russian Doll, has recently lost weight and her physique has become more petite. Despite this change, Natasha has been open about her dislike for exercise. She once shared that she finds working out in public “highly humiliating” and prefers to exercise in the dark, away from others. Natasha admitted to only attending gym classes in dimly lit rooms while wearing earplugs and hiding in the back corner.

For introverts, Natasha Lyonne’s approach to exercise is particularly relatable as she prefers working out in dark, private spaces to avoid attention and feels uncomfortable with the social dynamics of fitness classes, such as spontaneous high-fives from instructors.

Her avoidance of group activities, like turning down a yoga class invitation back in 2001, shows how uncomfortable she has been with collective exercise settings and interactions. Natasha’s approach to exercise highlights her desire for privacy and her discomfort with typical workout environments.

Advertisement

Natasha Lyonne Weight Loss Diet Plan

Natasha Lyonne has always embraced her love for food with enthusiasm, declaring herself an absolute foodie with no restrictions on what she enjoys. Despite her preference for indulgent treats like ice cream on warm days and bagels for breakfast, Natasha has chosen a balanced diet with the occasional low-carb menu to manage her weight. This approach allows her to integrate healthy eating into her busy life without feeling overly restricted.

Her choice of diet reflects a pragmatic yet balanced attitude towards eating, acknowledging that her schedule can be demanding at times. Natasha is open about her indulgences but also shares her commitment to staying active. After enjoying a substantial meal, she often walks longer distances — a habit deeply rooted in her New York upbringing, where commuting on foot is second nature.

This blend of indulgence and exercise showcases her personal approach to maintaining health while savoring life’s pleasures. Natasha’s ability to balance her love for food with a practical, active lifestyle illustrates her down-to-earth personality and her dedication to integrating healthy habits into her vibrant, bustling routine.

Advertisement

Read More: Jennifer Lawrence’s Weight Loss: Here’s Why She Swore Off Diets

Natasha Lyonne Weight Loss Workout Routine

Natasha Lyonne is also a regular at the gym, though she keeps the exact location of her workouts under wraps. She loves to share glimpses of her post-workout life on Instagram, often posting cheerful photos with friends after hitting the gym. These snapshots reveal a lot about her social side and hint at how her consistent exercise routine has played a role in her weight loss success. She tends to take it easy rather than engaging in intense workouts or unsustainable regimens.

Natasha has made it clear that she’s not a fan of “leg days” and prefers sticking to a regular cardio routine instead. She often jokingly mentions how much she dreads those grueling leg workouts, while simultaneously balancing a large latte in one hand and sporting her signature sardonic smile. Her routine includes a mix of cardiovascular workouts, strength training, and flexibility exercises.

Cardio improves heart health and boosts stamina, strength training enhances muscle tone and supports metabolism, while flexibility exercises increase range of motion and prevent injuries ( 1 ), ( 2 ). Lyonne’s varied exercise regimen reflects her commitment to a balanced fitness routine, demonstrating how humor can seamlessly integrate with a serious approach to health. This diverse mix not only supports overall wellness but also keeps her workouts engaging and effective.

Advertisement

Even though she’s not keen on every aspect of exercising, Natasha’s commitment to a consistent workout routine is evident and reflects her determination to stay healthy while enjoying life. So, while the specifics of her training are a bit of a mystery, her posts give us a fun peek into how she manages to stay fit and fabulous.

Natasha Lyonne Reflects on How Quitting Smoking Has Made Her Feel Softer

Natasha Lyonne has shared that quitting smoking has led to noticeable changes in herself. She has admitted that she feels like she’s becoming a bit of a “softie” as she gets older, reflecting on how her previous persona was much tougher — characterized by leather jackets, sunglasses, and a smoking habit. She notes that her transformation from a tough exterior to a softer demeanor is a significant shift.

Despite this softer side, Natasha has also revealed her ongoing struggle with vaping. About ten months after she stopped smoking cigarettes in March 2023, she found herself heavily reliant on vaping, estimating that she might be consuming the equivalent of 40 packs of cigarettes a day, which she describes as “no bueno.”

Smoking cigarettes has an alarming number of health hazards including adverse effects on the heart, lungs, kidneys, pancreas, colon, liver, stomach, bladder, and body weight ( 3 ). Moreover, it is notorious for causing coronary heart diseases, stroke, rectum cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, fractures, liver cancer, and asthma, while also dramatically reducing quality of life ( 4 ).

Advertisement

She advises her fans to avoid this pitfall, humorously concluding her message with a warning to keep their lungs clean. Natasha’s candid reflections highlight both the challenges and the unexpected changes she’s experienced in her journey towards healthier living.

Natasha Lyonne’s weight loss feat is a powerful reflection of her emotional and physical transformation. Her commitment to balancing a love for indulgent foods with a disciplined exercise routine reveals her dedication to self-care. Despite her aversion to certain workouts and ongoing struggles with vaping, Natasha’s candid approach to these challenges highlights her strength and resilience. Her journey is an inspiring testament to personal growth and the courage to embrace change while staying true to herself.

Sources:

1. Exercise and Cardiovascular Health

https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/01.CIR.0000048890.59383.8D

2. Current Concepts In Muscle Stretching For Exercise And Rehabilitation - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3273886/

3. Health Effects of Cigarette Smoking | CDC

https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/data_statistics/fact_sheets/health_effects/effects_cig_smoking/index.htm#:~:text=Top%20of%20Page-,Smoking%20and%20Increased%20Health%20Risks,%2C%20stroke%2C%20and%20lung%20cancer.&text=Estimates%20show%20smoking%20increases%20the,by%202%20to%204%20times&text=For%20stroke%20by%202%20to%204%20times

4. Health effects associated with smoking: a Burden of Proof study - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9556318/