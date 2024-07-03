Poker Face Writer Tony Tost Shares Major Update On The Highly Anticipated Second Season Starring Natasha Lyonne

Rian Johnson's hit series Poker Face received a lot of praise when it debuted on Peacock in early 2023. The show was quickly renewed for a second season, but production was delayed.

Poker Face writer Tony Tost shared an update on the season 2 production

On July 1, Tony Tost, a writer and director for the series, announced on social media that filming for Season 2 has begun. He posted a picture of the clapperboard from the set, showing that the cast and crew are working on the second episode of the season.

The clapperboard also revealed that Natasha Lyonne, the star of the series, will be directing. Tost expressed his excitement, saying, "First day of filming season two of Poker Face. Still counting my blessings that I’m getting to step in and help make a new season of one of my favorite shows." This message was reposted on Instagram by Johnson.

Rian Johnson on continuing the series further

The first season received high praise, earning Natasha Lyonne a Primetime Emmy Award for her lead role. The show also has a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Given its success, a second season was expected, and there may be more to come. Johnson has hinted at the possibility of continuing the show for a long time.

He mentioned to Deadline "We want to keep doing it and I feel like it is very much built so that there is an overarching story but it's kind of similar to the story of whether Sam is going to get home on Quantum Leap." The aim is to keep the main character, Charlie Cale, solving little mysteries with exciting guest stars for as long as possible.

Advertisement

About the Poker Face series

In the series, Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a casino worker who can tell when people are lying. This skill leads her to travel across the U.S., solving murder mysteries while on the run from a casino boss. The first season featured guest stars like Adrien Brody, Ron Perlman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Jameela Jamil, along with Benjamin Bratt.

Season 2 of Poker Face does not have a premiere date yet. Stay tuned for future updates.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Personal': Eddie Murphy Says He Thought Infamous SNL Joke About Him Back In 1995 Was 'A Cheap Shot'