Nate Bargatze Teases Kenan Thompson About '50 Years' On Saturday Night Live In Promo Clip Featuring Coldplay

Comedian Nate Bargatze teased in a new promo for the second episode of Saturday Night Live Season 50 that Kenan Thompson has been on the show for 50 years. Bargatze will host the upcoming episode, where Coldplay will perform as the musical guest.

As usual, the promo humorously dealt with Thompson’s age as well as the show reaching the milestone of its 50th season. After introducing himself and the Fix You hitmakers, Bargatze says he is happy to be part of the show, which is celebrating its 50th season. So this made Bargatze question Thompson if he has been with SNL for the past 50 years.

Thompson, looking confused, tried to rectify the error in the host's calculations but the latter interjected, "I mean, you had to be 10 probably when you started? Dude, you look amazing for your age." Bargatze jokingly suggested that Kenan is 60 years old, when in fact he is 46.

Though Thompson did not appear on SNL for fifty years, he is still the longest-standing cast member after joining the show in 2003.

In another segment of the promo, Kenan reflected on the number of years he has been on SNL, appreciating the show’s effort in uniting people from different countries.

Bargatze chimed in right away, saying he is from America and Chris Martin of Coldplay stressed that they're a band from the U.K.. Thompson concluded by commenting that SNL has been his whole life and that he ‘was born and raised over here’ in reference to the studio.

Coldplay will be appearing on the show for the eighth time as its musical guests, promoting their new album, Moon Music, which hit the stores on Friday. This episode will also see Nate Bargatze host SNL for the second time following his inaugural hosting role last year with musical guest Foo Fighters. The 50th season of Saturday Night Live began last Saturday with Jean Smart as the host and Jelly Roll as the musical guest.

The upcoming SNL episode is scheduled for broadcast on Saturday at 11:30 P.M ET/8:30 P.M PT on NBC, with a live stream available through Peacock.

