Will BTS’ Jin make guest appearance at Coldplay's Seoul concert in April 2025? Here's why fans think so

Coldplay will be going on a world tour ahead of their new album release and Seoul is one of their many stops. However, it has been revealed that there will be a special guest joining them during their show and fans have been assuming that BTS’ Jin will be joining them on stage for the performance.

On September 19, 2024, Coldplay announced their Music of the Spheres World Tour and revealed many locations. One of the stops includes Seoul, South Korea, where they will be performing after 8 years. The tour will be held to promote their upcoming new album Landing, to be released on October 4, 2024.

The band will be performing in the city on April 16, 18, 19, and 22, 2025. The location is yet to be announced; however, a special guest will be joining them on stage. The name has not been revealed but fans are assuming that Jin from BTS will be joining the band.

Previously, the artist made a guest appearance alongside the band at the Buenos Aires concert in 2022, where he performed his debut single, Astronaut, co-written by Coldplay, at the show. It is possible that the K-pop star will join them again and perform various songs together. Moreover, BTS also collaborated with Coldplay on the song Universe, which was released in 2022.

Jin has recently revealed that he is working on his debut solo album, set to be released soon. He shared that the album will feature a variety of genres, allowing him to showcase different aspects of his artistry. Since his military discharge, anticipation for his solo debut album has reached an all-time high among fans.

Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.