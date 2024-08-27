NBC’s Law & Order Ropes In New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold For Guest Role Alongside Mariska Hargitay And Elizabeth Marvel

The iconic and fan-favorite show NBC's Law & Order is set to see a familiar face again. Following his five-season run on NBC’s New Amsterdam, Ryan Eggold will return to the network for a guest role on Law & Order. Also set for guest-starring roles are Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and SVU alum Elizabeth Marvel.

Hargitay's cameo will be as SVU’s Captain Olivia Benson and Marvel will reprise her SVU role as Defense Attorney Rita Calhoun. Moreover, the episode will air in October and both stars will be seen together.

They join ER alumna Maura Tierney, who is set to be a new series regular for the upcoming 24th season, following the exit of Camryn Manheim.

Coming to Ryan Eggold, the actor was last seen as the lead of NBC’s series New Amsterdam for its five-season run, and before that starred in NBC’s The Blacklist franchise.

He will also be seen in Cross for Amazon, based on the popular book series by James Patterson. His film credits include Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues, Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

Lastly, Elizabeth Marvel played Calhoun in 15 SVU episodes, from 2010-2021. She was lately seen on Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent, as Lorraine Horgan, the wife of former District Attorney Raymond Horgan.

Despite being off the air for over a decade, the original Law & Order was revived in 2022 and has increased in popularity ever since, continuing with Season 24. Created by Dick Wolf and debuting in 1990, Law & Order is about detectives in New York City as they investigate different crimes and help the District Attorney build a strong case.

Law & Order Season 24 will premiere on Thursday, October 3 at 8 PM. Following that, SVU will start at 9 PM. It's worth noting that Law & Order: Organized Crime will be available exclusively on Peacock for streaming, although the release date has not been announced yet. It’s the longest-running law enforcement series on TV.

We cannot wait to witness these new faces on the veteran show and give the audience the real drama that everyone is excited about!

