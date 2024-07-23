Who Is Maura Tierney? All About The Emmy-Nominated Actress As She Joins Law & Order Season 24

Law & Order Season 24 has been officially confirmed by NBC and will return in October 2024. The upcoming season is expected to remain mostly unchanged, but a new face is all set to join the illustrious cast of the show. Wonder who she is? Well, it's none other than two-time Emmy nominee Maura Tierney. Her casting comes after Camryn Manheim departed the series after three seasons of playing Lt. Kate Dixon.

Tierney is the second new addition to the cast of the crime series after Tony Goldwyn joined Law & Order midway through last season following the departure of the show’s longest-serving cast member, Sam Waterston. Let's take a minute and find out more about this award-winning actress below.

More on Actress Maura Tierney

Though specific character details were not yet available, Tierney is set to play a lieutenant in the upcoming season. According to Variety, Maura Tierney's notable projects include The Affair, the Showtime drama where she played Helen Solloway in all five seasons from 2014 to 2019, which earned her a Golden Globe.

Like Law & Order, her other major TV roles were on NBC: NewsRadio, the '90s sitcom where she depicted Lisa Miller for all five seasons, and ER, the medical drama in which she starred as Abby Lockhart from Seasons 6 through 15.

In terms of films, Tierney is best known for Primal Fear (1996) opposite Richard Gere and Edward Norton, and Liar Liar (1997), among others. A native of Boston, she moved to Los Angeles in 1987, starting with a role in Disney's made-for-TV film Student Exchange.

Since then, there has been no looking back for her, as she continued to bag one successful project after another.

More about Law & Order season 24

Despite being off the air for over a decade, the original Law & Order was revived in 2022 and has increased in popularity ever since, continuing with Season 24. Created by Dick Wolf and debuting in 1990, Law & Order follows detectives in New York City as they investigate various crimes and help the District Attorney build a strong case.

Law & Order Season 24 will premiere on Thursday, October 3 at 8 PM. Following that, SVU will start at 9 PM. It's worth noting that Law & Order: Organized Crime will be available exclusively on Peacock for streaming, although the release date has not been announced yet.

