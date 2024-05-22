Will Sean Diddy Combs' Key To New York City Get Revoked After Cassie Assault Video Scandal? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to assault.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering revoking Sean "Diddy" Combs' key to the city, which was awarded to him last year. Adams spoke to PIX11 on Monday (May 20) about a viral CNN video showing Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend, singer Cassandra Ventura, as per Forbes. The footage has prompted the mayor's administration to consider rescinding the music mogul's honor.

"The committee and the team has never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be," Adams stated. "We are taking everything under analysis, and the team will come back to me with a final determination."

Combs responds to the viral video

On Sunday (May 19), Combs took to Instagram and Facebook to respond to the video depicting a hotel altercation in Los Angeles in 2016. Combs is seen chasing, shoving, punching, kicking, and dragging Ventura while also throwing a vase at her. Combs apologized in his message to followers, recognizing the gravity of his actions.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes, you got to do that. I was f———up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable," Combs admitted. He also mentioned getting professional help through therapy and rehabilitation.

Legal fallout and settlement

The video depicts an incident described in a lawsuit Ventura filed in New York City last November. She charged Combs with years of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The lawsuit claimed that Combs coerced Ventura into an "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle," stating that he has "uncontrollable rage." Ventura described receiving severe beatings and being forced into sexual encounters with other men while intoxicated, which Combs allegedly recorded.

The lawsuit was quickly settled, with the terms kept confidential. In a statement about the settlement, Ventura said, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."

Reaction from the public and legal representation

Following the release of the hotel footage, public and legal reactions have been fierce. Meredith Firetog, Ventura's attorney, criticized Combs' public apology, calling it insincere. “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” Firetog said.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Combs, who has faced additional lawsuits since Ventura's case, took to social media to defend himself, denying the allegations and implying that they were financially motivated. "Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and legacy," he wrote on Instagram.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he said. "Let me be absolutely clear. I did not do any of the awful things being alleged."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

