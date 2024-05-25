Sean Diddy Combs: All Work Rapper Lost Amid Ongoing Assault Allegations and Cases

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and assault.

Sean Diddy Combs invited a significant amount of public scrutiny as he struggled to prove his innocence amid his multiple sexual assault court battles. The rapper has been keeping a low profile ever since her former girlfriend, Casandra Ventura filed a lawsuit against him on the charges of sexual and physical abuse.

This was though just the starting of the multiple accusations made against the rapper by numerous victims. These allegations have successfully degraded his public profile, and have resulted in Combs losing multiple partnership deals with brands.

Sean Diddy Combs’ professional life trembles amid his sexual allegation cases

Sean Diddy Combs’ partnered brands were in no mood to listen when Combs got dragged to the court on the charges of sexual assault. In November 2023, as retrieved via RadarOnline, the retail giant, Macy announced that Combs’s clothing brand, Sean John, would no longer be sold through their channels, as they decided to phase out Combs’ clothing brand.

On 28 November 2023, Combs stepped out from his role as chairman at Revolt as his legal troubles worsened. Revolt released an official statement through their Instagram handle revealing, "Sean Combs has stepped down from his position as chairman of Revolt. While Mr Combs has previously had no operational or day-to-day role in the business, this decision helps to ensure that Revolt remains steadfastly focused on our mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people throughout this country and the African diaspora."

According to Rolling Stone, on December 10, 2023, 18 brands severed their ties with Combs’ e-commerce platform, Empower Global. Tsuri, Nuudii System, No One Clothiers, Fulaba, and House of Takura, are some of the 18 brands who preferred to have no association with Combs amid his legal battles. Further, as per Billboard, Hulu decided to cancel Combs’ plans for a family reality TV show. The show was reportedly in development and was being titled Diddy+7 until it got scrapped.

In February 2024, it was reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Sean Diddy Combs would not be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards, despite being nominated for the award. The rapper and record producer’s absence from the award show was reasoned to his mounting sexual allegation cases.

Everything to know about Sean Diddy Combs’ sexual allegations

Things became a little complicated for Combs when her ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, alleged him of years of sexual and physical assault. The case concluded with an off-court settlement. Combs constantly denied his allegations until CNN released a 2016 video of him and Ventura from a hotel, where he can be seen brutally assaulting her then partner.

Following Ventura’s complaint, Combs was slapped with five more sexual allegation lawsuits, 4 by women and 1 by men, which are currently active in the court. The five lawsuits allegates the American rapper on the charges of sexual assault, physical abuse, rape, sexual trafficking, nonconsensual pornography, and much more.

On March 25, Combs’s house was even raided by federal agents on a warrant issued by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations New York. The raid was done because of the ongoing investigation into sexual trafficking, which was linked with Combs.

With Ventura’s assault video being viral, the public notion of Diddy has even worsened. Though the rapper apologized for his actions in the video, he continues to take blows in professional life as his industry partners decided to cut him off after him being swamped in multiple sexual allegations.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

