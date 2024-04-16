K-pop has taken the world by storm and created its own mark on the global stage. The genre is not confined to only South Korea, as its culture has spread across the entire world. K-pop groups and solo artists are often invited to perform on the international stage, where festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and more are being held every year. These events bring together people from different countries under one roof to celebrate the day with music, dance, and art.

Not just K-pop fans but people who are unaware of the genre are also introduced to something new. Without further ado, let’s check out which K-pop acts have performed in music festivals.

10 K-pop groups who performed in international music festivals

1. BLACKPINK at Coachella

In April 2023, BLACKPINK made history as the first Asian act to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Previously in 2019, the group was the first K-pop girl group to perform at the festival. In the event, many artists from Hollywood singers such as Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and more perform. Comprising of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, the group gave electrifying performances to the audience that is talked about even today. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2. LE SSERAFIM at Coachella

LE SSERAFIM, a rising K-pop group, took the Coachella stage for the first time since their debut. The group performed some of the most iconic songs such as Smarter, from their latest album. Consisting of five members in total, the group consists of Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. With their bold concept and captivating performances, they left a lasting impression on the international audience.

Advertisement

3. EXO's Kai at Frankfurt's Kpop Flex

EXO's main dancer and vocalist, Kai, took center stage at Frankfurt's Kpop Flex event, demonstrating his exceptional dance skills and stage presence. Undoubtedly, the artist is known as one of the best soloists K-pop has ever seen and he has proved it through his terrific performances. His solo performance captivated the crowd and solidified his reputation as one of K-pop's top performers.

4. EXO SC at Waterbomb Festival

EXO's subunit, EXO-SC, consisting of Sehun and Chanyeol, brought their smooth vibes to the Waterbomb festival in Tokyo, showcasing their chemistry and musical prowess as a duo. Known for their soulful songs with energetic beats, the artists made the show a memorable one for the audiences.

5. TXT at Lollapalooza 2023

Making their debut at Lollapalooza in August 2023, TXT stole the show with their energetic performances and infectious charisma. Along with artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more, the K-pop group headlined the festival. The group is comprised of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The rookie group proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene.

6. NewJeans at Super Sonic Japan 2023

Rising stars NewJeans made a splash at Super Sonic Japan 2023, captivating the audience with their talent and charm. Composed of five members, namely, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the group's performance showcased their potential to become the next big thing in K-pop.

7. Red Velvet at Primavera Sound Barcelona and Madrid

Red Velvet graced the stage and fulfilled European fans’ desire to witness them live at Primavera Sound in both Barcelona and Madrid. The group delivered flawless performances, showcasing their versatility and further solidifying their status as K-pop royalty. The group consists of 5 members: Irene, Yeri, Joy, Wendy, and Seulgi.

8. aespa at Governors Ball Music Festival 2023 in New York

Making their mark at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York, aespa mesmerized the audience with their futuristic concept and captivating performances. Their unique blend of music and technology set them apart on the international stage. Moreover, each member, Karina, Winter, Ningning, and Giselle, brought their own flair to the performances.

Advertisement

9. ITZY at Head in the Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival

ITZY brought their signature girl crush charm to the Head in the Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival, commanding the stage with their powerful performances and infectious energy. It is composed of five members: Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. Additionally, the girl group left a lasting impression on the audience with their confidence and charisma.

10. Jackson Wang at Lollapalooza India

Jackson Wang has been performing at multiple festivals ever since he started to venture into his solo career. However, made a significant mark at Lollapalooza India, as not many K-pop idols have performed in the country before. His ability to captivate audiences with his music and stage presence is one of his greatest strengths as an artist. His performance was a highlight of the festival, earning him praise from fans and non-fans alike.

Furthermore, there are many more K-pop acts lined up for the coming days that will be performing at various festivals to be held around the world. SEVENTEEN is set to perform at both Lollapalooza in Berlin and the Glastonbury Festival. Stray Kids will also be headlining the Lollapalooza in Chicago along with IVE. Moreover, RIIZE will be the first K-pop group to perform at the Tecate Emblema 2024 in Mexico City.

ALSO READ: The Glory star Kim Hieora's agency reveal updates on bullying allegations; Actress and accusers end feud