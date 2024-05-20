The 77th Cannes Film Festival, which kickstarted on May 14, 2024, saw the presence of innumerable renowned personalities from across the globe. Prominent people from the entertainment, business, and fashion industries attended the prestigious film festival and looked fabulous as they walked the red carpet. Among all the prominent names, popular actor Gautam Gulati also graced the event.

Gautam Gulati graces Cannes Film Festival 2024:

A few hours back, Gautam Gulati took to his social media handle and dropped a picture from the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024. The Bigg Boss 8 winner looked dapper in an all-black striped blazer set. He donned swanky sunnies with his outfit and looked suave. Sharing this photo, Gautam captioned, "Cannes Gala 2024 #cannesfilmfestival2024."

Take a look at Gautam Gulati's post here-

Gautam also shared a picture of the invitation on his Instagram story from the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Take a look at Gautam Gulati's PIC here-

Apart from Gautam Gulati, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani also attended the film festival and looked ravishing in all outfits as she walked the red carpet. Also, several other celebrities like Aishwarya Sharma, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Indian influencers such as Rj Karishma, Ayush Mehra, Viraj Ghelani, Nancy Tyagi, Niharika NM, Vishnu Kaushal, Ankush Bahuguna and Aastha Shah have graced the red carpet this year. Cannes Film Festival 2024 which began on May 14, will draw its curtains on May 25. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Gautam Gulati's work life:

Gautam Gulati is among the popular actors in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. He shot to immense fame after playing the role of Vikram in the hit daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum. The actor was associated with the show from 2011 to 2014.

After his exit from Diya Aur Baati Hum, Gautam participated in Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 8, and emerged as the winner of the season. He was last seen in Roadies 19: Karm Ya Kaand as a gang leader. Apart from shows, Gautam was also seen in films like Radhe, Virgin Bhanupriya, and more.

Gautam will soon be seen in an upcoming music video titled Anjaam Tumhara Hai along with Himanshi Khurana.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati to appear together in upcoming music video Anjaam Tumhara Hoga; first look OUT