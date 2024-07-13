Kenya Moore's controversial exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta was recently discussed by Nene Leakes. The 56-year-old Bravo alum said that she wasn't surprised by Moore's departure after an alleged explicit photo scandal.

Nene Leakes reacts to Kenya Moore's controversial exit from RHOA

Leakes told E! News, "I don't know if I was surprised. I am aware that Kenya has always pushed the boundaries a little bit over time." Leakes who appeared on Bravo in 2008 as a member of the original group of Real Housewives of Atlanta further added, "Listen, those girls do a lot of things. I don't think I'm surprised at all."

Why did Kenya Moore exit from RHOA?

Leakes left the show before the 13th season in 2020. Moore, meanwhile, joined in 2012, during the fifth season of RHOA. According to PEOPLE, Moore's exit came after, she unveiled explicit posters of Brittany Eady, a recent addition to the RHOA ensemble, during the grand opening of her new Kenya Moore Hair Spa. The moment was being captured on camera.

Moore was supposedly taking revenge, according to an insider, who previously told PEOPLE, after Eady allegedly threatened her costar with a gun. A different source close to the show's production crew, however, denied those allegations. Bravo opened an investigation to check into the situation. Sources claim that Moore's departure was caused by the outcomes.

Leakes says there are no hard feelings among the RHOA stars

Even though the beauty queen and the Apprentice alum had previously been on the outs, the Outrageous Love with NeNe Leakes star revealed that she had been getting along with current RHOA stars like Drew Sidora, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Sheree Whitfield, and Marlo Hampton for a while.

Leaks went on, "There's no beef between us when we see each other, but we're not talking every day." There are no hard feelings. Actually, we laugh about it."

