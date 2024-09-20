Netflix unveiled a number of anticapted first looks for several projects with its announcements during Geeked Week. There is one project in particular that many had given up on ever seeing on the small screen. However, with a new showrunner in place, Netflix's animated series Magic: The Gathering is continuing its journey.

During Netflix's yearly Geeked Week celebration, Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard, Disney+’s upcoming Vision) was officially announced as the showrunner for the series. The series' fresh adaptation is currently being produced. Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast collaborated on the production of the show. Plot specifics for the upcoming version are being withheld.

There had been a lot of talk lately about the show maybe not being developed at Netflix. The Russo brothers, popular from the MCU, were in charge of the initial incarnation of the series, which was first revealed in 2019. However, after the Russos left the show in 2021 due to creative differences, Jeff Kline was named as the new executive producer and creative head.

Brandon Routh was then revealed as voicing the series lead, although that version of the show was finally shelved. But news concerning the series had almost stopped since then. In a recent interview, Routh expressed his belief that the show was "not happening" anymore, despite the fact that it will still be available on Netflix under Matalas' direction.

This is Matalas' most recent high-profile TV role to be confirmed this year. He will serve as the showrunner for Paul Bettany's Marvel-Disney+ Vision project, Variety exclusively revealed in May. The third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, which debuted in 2023, received high appreciation for Matalas's direction.

Richard Garfield invented the tabletop card game Magic: The Gathering, which saw its initial release in 1993. Following that, the game gave rise to a best-selling novel, comic book series, esports league, and digital game. Over 70 nations have published it in 11 different languages.

