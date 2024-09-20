Industry Gets Renewed For Season 4 At HBO Ahead Of Season 3 Finale Episode Airing Next Week; Check Details Here

Industry is set to return with season 4, as the series yet again gets housed on HBO. The streaming platform announced the show getting renewed ahead of the season finale getting the screen on September 29.

To let out the news to the audience, HBO released a statement, claiming that the upcoming season could be “bigger and better” for the audience, who are eagerly waiting to know what happens next in the story. For the past three seasons, the show has been continuing to build a stronger base to match the HBO line of series.

As for the statement shared by the streaming platform, the Vice President of HBO, Fransesca Orsi, stated, “For three seasons, ‘Industry’ has been unflinching in its examination of ambition and class, solidifying itself as a marquee HBO drama.”

It further read, “Under Mickey and Konrad’s singular vision, this twisted, thrilling look at London finance has redefined the contemporary workplace show. We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast.”

The statement further also mentioned that the team at HBO is in no doubt that the executive producers and producers, along with the cast members, would take the show to greater heights.

According to the data from HBO, the third season of the show received 1.2 million views per episode, which, if calculated as the average, is more than the viewership of the previous season. Moreover, the past five weeks together collected a 40% hike in viewerships as compared to the previous seasons combined. Hence the streamer claims to have taken the decision wisely.

The showrunners, Mickey Down and Conrad Kay, also shared their excitement over the show getting picked up for a new season. The creators claimed, “We are beyond thrilled and grateful to HBO, the incredible team at Bad Wolf and our phenomenal cast and crew for their continued belief in Industry and for allowing us to grow as creators, writers and now directors whilst taking the show to new heights.”

They further added, “We can’t wait to dive deeper and deliver the best season yet in season 4.”

As for the previous seasons, the episodes are available to stream on HBO and Prime Video.

