Javier Bardem’s Role In Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Revealed; Actor Opens Up On Netflix Show

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

After gripping the world with its striking tale from the first season of Monsters, the series is back with another story that will surely make you question reality. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story brings a famous case of real-life brothers, Lyle and Erik Menendez, along with a fabulous cast that includes Javier Bardem.

While the story revolves around the two brothers who killed their parents, affecting a lot of their neighbors from Beverly Hills, Javier Bardem plays a key role in the aforementioned series.

Talking to Variety during its Los Angeles premiere, the No Country for Old Men actor stated, “[The show’s] about the consequences of trauma.”

He further went on to add that until the trauma is addressed with focus and is healed, it will be a part of our society and will destroy many generations. Bardem stated that it will “have a huge, horrible, dramatic effect,” on many lives.

For those unversed, the actor who has impressed us all with his skills in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, as well as Skyfall and many other renowned projects, portrays the role of Lyle and Erik Menendez's father, who the brothers, José, murdered.

The case of Lyle and Erik Menendez was regularly seen in the headlines back in the 1990s. Their trial had brought up the facts surrounding the case, where the brothers had claimed that they killed their parents, as they both had suffered from sexual abuse at the hands of their father, Jose Menendez.

Advertisement

Shockingly, even their mother, Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, knew what was going on with the boys in their home, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the conviction for premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder, both Erik and Lyle were sentenced to life, that too without the possibility of parole.

Besides Javier Bardem, the series stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch as Lyle and Erik Menendez, respectively, while the mother, Kitty Menendez, is played by Chloë Sevigny.

Meanwhile, Nathan Lane will be seen as Dominick Dunne in the aforementioned series, and Ari Graynor as Leslie Abramson.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is the second and latest entry in Ryan Murphy's true-crime anthology series. The first season focused on the tale of Jefferey Dahmer, who was portrayed by Evan Peters.

For the fans of the series, producer Ryan Murphy gave a big update talking about the third season of the series. Charlie Hunnam is set to join the Monsters franchise as the next serial killer.

Advertisement

The announcement came during the Los Angeles premiere. It states that the Sons of Anarchy star will play Ed Gein next in the series.

You can watch Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Penelope Cruz And Javier Bardem Relationship History: Exploring The Hollywood Power Couple's Journey