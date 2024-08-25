'Never Gets Old': Girl Meets World Star Danielle Fishel Supports Sabrina Carpenter's Short N Sweet Amid Ongoing Cancer Battle

Actress Danielle Fishel is supporting her longtime friend Sabrina Carpenter in a rather creative way. The singer released her new album Short N’ Sweet, which was posted by Fishel on her social media.

The Boy Meets World star took to her Instagram on Friday, August 23, to share a picture of herself sitting in a shopping cart at Target. While sitting in it. She held the Carpenter’s new album.

She captions the picture with, “This never gets old. Short 'N Sweet out nowwww! @sabrinacarpenter I will climb into a target cart for you even when I'm 100 years old. Congratulations on sharing this masterpiece with the world!”

This support was acknowledged by the Please Please Please singer as she commented, “Love you forever.” However this is not the first time Fishel has shown her support to Carpenter, she has previously shared similar posts with Singular Act I, Singular Act II, and Emails I Can't Send.

Fishel recently grabbed headlines after she announced her breast cancer diagnosis on her podcast, Pod Meets World. She mentioned that she was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). The actress cleared that it was at stage zero.

She later took to her Instagram to thank her fans who showed their support after she revealed her diagnosis. She also urged fans to get their mammogram done. In the video, she mentioned that the only reason they found it very early was because she prioritized getting a mammogram, and now she is aware of how essential that is so she decided to pass this message along.

She also urged men to get their tests done as well. The Dish actress added that if one has those yearly exams that they are supposed to be getting then they should go ahead and get them and nobody desires to hear that their exam results were not normal.

The star also added that if one stays on top of that, hopefully, one finds out that they have something when it is at stage zero, in a similar way she did. Fishel ended the video by expressing her thankfulness once again and said that she appreciated that more than one could ever know.

