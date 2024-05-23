New Jurassic World Movie Adds Rupert Friend in Leading Role As Gareth Edwards Directs; Deets

The Jurassic World film series has been the most loved and watched movie in the action/fictional genres. The previous films from this franchise have starred many iconic actors including Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, and Nick Robinson.

The new installment from the franchise is all set to start filming soon. The film’s main cast members have been announced. Earlier the announcements rolled out that Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo would feature in the film. Now, one more name has been added to its cast.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Rupert Friend is set to appear in the new Jurassic World film. He will share the screen with Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, the iconic Scarlett Johansson, and The Lincoln Lawyer’s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

Friend has worked in many notable films including Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson. Other films under his belt include Pride & Prejudice, The Young Victoria, and Hitman: Agent 47.

The new Jurrasic World film will be directed by Gareth Edward. The screenwriter for the film is David Koepp, who has also penned the screenplay for Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

As per the publication, the legendary Steven Speilberg will serve as an executive producer for the new Jurrasic World film. He will exec. produce through Amblin Entertainment.

The cast members announced for the film are getting people excited as, Bailey, Johansson, Friend, and Rulfo have their own respective fan bases. It will be refreshing to watch the new cast members act together in the film’s upcoming installment.

The news about Bailey featuring in the upcoming film was officially revealed by the actor on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Prior to that, the Bridgerton actor teased this news via an Instagram post, where he is sitting in Universal Studios's, one of the empty Jurrasic Park rides with peace signs up. He also added a GIF/ video of a glass half filled, with drops of water landing in it.

The actor captioned the picture saying, “Hold onto your butts,” with a dinosaur emoji next to the caption. As per the outlet, the production for the film is all set to be started in mid-June, 2024 in London. As per the report, the film will open in theatres on July 2, 2025.