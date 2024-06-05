MCU's Avengers 5 Hints at Return of 60 Plus Marvel Characters; Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, and More

Avengers 5, initially titled Avengers 5: The Kang Dynasty, might have over 60 MCU characters and thus rank among the biggest Marvel projects ever seen in history, as per the reports. Unlike its predecessors, which had focused on Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), the new one plans to bring together a team with heroes standing at equal position.

Everything we know about Marvel's Avengers 5 cast

The makers of the next Avengers movie, are trying to get the director of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool and Wolverine on board. Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool & Wolverine, is in talks to direct the fifth installment of the franchise. Marvel Studios has chosen Levy as its "top choice" for Avengers 5 after Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton left in November 2023, according to Deadline.

Additionally, it is indicated that OG Avengers Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), along with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Tom Hiddleston, who made everyone kneel for Loki, would all make comebacks.

Anticipation among Marvel fans increase as they prepare for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26, 2024.

When is Avengers 5 releasing?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was renamed when Jonathan Majors got fired from his character role as Kang the Conqueror. Due to some legal matters that came up concerning Jonathon Majors’ career, the producer couldn't continue with their Kang storyline. Additionally, Marvel has reportedly broken ties with Jeff Loveness, who wrote Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.



The script for Avengers 5 has been penned by Michael Waldron, who is the head writer of Loki season 1 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This has already made it to Levy, whose first foray into the MCU, Deadpool & Wolverine, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, also delves into the multiverse and has set records for pre-sales ahead of its July 26 release.



At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige announced that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will conclude the Multiverse Saga and Phase 6 of the MCU. Initially scheduled for May and November 2025, it is now deferred to May 1, 2026, and May 7, 2027.

