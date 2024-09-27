New Mom Cardi B Makes Stunning Comeback At Paris Fashion Week 2024 Less Than 20 Days After Welcoming Third Child; Here's What She Wore

Cardi B needs to share her postpartum routine as soon as possible because how in the world is she attending back-to-back engagements looking every bit glamorous in outfits as heavy as an individual can carry? The singer, who welcomed her third child with estranged husband Offset on September 7, per People Magazine, was pictured attending both the Rabanne and Balmain Spring 2025 shows at 2024 Paris Fashion Week on September 25.

Dressed to impress as usual, Cardi first attended the Rabanne show, where she turned heads in a blinding metallic gold gown with a dramatic fringe skirt that accentuated every curve of her new mom body. She accessorized her outfit with a statement gold necklace and a wig matching the color of her dress. Her choice of footwear for the event was a pair of towering heels, again, in line with the gold theme of her garb.

Cardi made a swift wardrobe change between her Rabanne and Balmain appearances, transitioning from goddess in gold to lady in green. At the latter event, the Bodak Yellow rapper sat front row with guests, including France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

Boosting her height with towering black heels, Cardi also switched her hairstyle, trading her honey-hued wig for a sleek, darker ponytail adorned with a chic headband.

Chunky gold earrings were her only accessory this time around.

Advertisement

The mom of three’s surprise comeback to public life shouldn't have shocked as many people as it did because the singer indirectly shared her prep for a return to showbiz on September 15.

Not letting her newborn’s arrival slow her down, Cardi shared her postpartum workout regimen on Instagram, revealing that it currently consists of 30 minutes on the stair master, with no heavy lifting, squats, or muscle training whatsoever. When questioned about her choice to train just a week after giving birth, Cardi called out critics by reminding them that they were the same people who body-shamed her when she gained a few natural pounds five months into her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset, with whom she filed for divorce on July 31—just a day before revealing her pregnancy on Instagram—have been going back and forth on social media, airing various grievances for the public to devour.

Advertisement

The Migos rapper recently accused his estranged wife of infidelity, while she fired back by alleging that he tried to win her over with gifts and materialistic gestures. Cardi also called Offset the 'regret' of her life but acknowledged that she is grateful to him for giving her their children.

The two, who secretly married in 2017, have had a tumultuous relationship, with Cardi B also filing for divorce from Offset in 2020

ALSO READ: 'Fun Game For Me': JoJo Siwa Opens Up About Experimenting With Bold Looks, Wants People To Turn Their Heads