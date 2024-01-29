New Movies and TV Shows On Netflix in February 2024
Prepare for a month of non-stop excitement on Netflix! From Michelle Yeoh's unstoppable action in Everything Everywhere All At Once to the hilarious The Vince Staples Show
Netflix kicks off the year with a bang as Michelle Yeoh graces our screens in The Brothers Sun, where she wields verbal jabs as deadly as her martial arts skills. In February, brace yourselves for the return of Yeoh's prowess in the 2023 Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Keep scrolling for highlights of February's top picks, along with the complete list of arrivals and departures on Netflix for the month.
Top Picks in Movies and TV Shows On Netflix in February 2024
One Day (Feb 8)
David Nicholls' popular book One Day, turned into a 2011 movie with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, is now a TV series. Even though it has 14 episodes, you can easily watch it in a day because each episode is only 30 minutes long. This romantic drama focuses on Dexter (played by Leo Woodall) and Emma (played by Ambika Mod), showing their relationship on one day each year from the late '80s to the early '00s. It's perfect for binge-watching, and if you've seen the movie, you'll still enjoy the great soundtrack and impressive performances by the main actors. -Tim Surette
The Vince Staples Show (Feb 15)
Netflix understands that you might not be familiar with Vince Staples. The show describes him as "kind of famous, but not really, kind of rich, but not quite," and hints at him being a bit of a rebel, but maybe not exactly. Vince Staples himself produced this series, taking viewers on a wild journey through his daily life, where some moments are ordinary, while others are more exciting.
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Feb 22)
In a more serious turn of events, Netflix is set to launch the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Follow Aang, the young avatar, as he confronts the destructive Fire Nation, shouldering the fate of the world. The upcoming series features Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko, promising a fresh take on the beloved characters.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4 (Feb 26)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a funny TV show about seven detectives working in the New York City Police Department. It first aired on Fox in 2013 and later moved to NBC, running for eight seasons until 2021 with a total of 153 episodes. The show, created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, follows the detectives as they adapt to having a new boss, Captain Raymond Holt, who is very serious. The main cast includes Andre Braugher, Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.
All Movies and TV Shows on Netflix in February 2024
Feb. 1
¡Sálvese quien pueda!
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something's Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon: Season 6
Feb. 2
Let's Talk About CHU
Orion and the Dark
Plus One
Feb. 3
Ready Player One
Feb. 5
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
Feb. 7
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2
Luz: The Light of the Heart
Raël: The Alien Prophet
Feb. 8
One Day
Feb. 9
A Killer Paradox
Alpha Males: Season 2
Ashes
Bhakshak
Lover, Stalker, Killer
Feb. 10
Horrible Bosses 2
Feb. 11
The Blacklist: Season 10
Feb. 13
Kill Me If You Dare
Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
Feb. 14
A Soweto Love Story
Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3
The Heartbreak Agency
Love Is Blind: Season 6
Players
Feb. 15
AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
Ready, Set, Love
The Vince Staples Show
Feb. 16
The Abyss
Comedy Chaos
Einstein and the Bomb
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
Feb. 19
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm + Flow Italy
Feb. 20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Feb. 21
Can I Tell You A Secret?
Feb. 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Southpaw
Feb. 23
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
Mea Culpa
Through My Window: Looking at You
Feb. 24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
Feb. 26
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm + Flow Italy
Feb. 28
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
The Mire: Millennium
Code 8 Part II
Feb. 29
A Round of Applause
The Tourist: Season 2