New Movies and TV Shows On Netflix in February 2024

Netflix kicks off the year with a bang as Michelle Yeoh graces our screens in The Brothers Sun, where she wields verbal jabs as deadly as her martial arts skills. In February, brace yourselves for the return of Yeoh's prowess in the 2023 Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Keep scrolling for highlights of February's top picks, along with the complete list of arrivals and departures on Netflix for the month.

Top Picks in Movies and TV Shows On Netflix in February 2024

One Day (Feb 8)

David Nicholls' popular book One Day, turned into a 2011 movie with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, is now a TV series. Even though it has 14 episodes, you can easily watch it in a day because each episode is only 30 minutes long. This romantic drama focuses on Dexter (played by Leo Woodall) and Emma (played by Ambika Mod), showing their relationship on one day each year from the late '80s to the early '00s. It's perfect for binge-watching, and if you've seen the movie, you'll still enjoy the great soundtrack and impressive performances by the main actors. -Tim Surette

The Vince Staples Show (Feb 15)

Netflix understands that you might not be familiar with Vince Staples. The show describes him as "kind of famous, but not really, kind of rich, but not quite," and hints at him being a bit of a rebel, but maybe not exactly. Vince Staples himself produced this series, taking viewers on a wild journey through his daily life, where some moments are ordinary, while others are more exciting.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Feb 22)

In a more serious turn of events, Netflix is set to launch the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Follow Aang, the young avatar, as he confronts the destructive Fire Nation, shouldering the fate of the world. The upcoming series features Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko, promising a fresh take on the beloved characters.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Seasons 1-4 (Feb 26)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a funny TV show about seven detectives working in the New York City Police Department. It first aired on Fox in 2013 and later moved to NBC, running for eight seasons until 2021 with a total of 153 episodes. The show, created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, follows the detectives as they adapt to having a new boss, Captain Raymond Holt, who is very serious. The main cast includes Andre Braugher, Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

All Movies and TV Shows on Netflix in February 2024

Feb. 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda!

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

Feb. 2

Let's Talk About CHU

Orion and the Dark

Plus One

Feb. 3

Ready Player One

Feb. 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer



Feb. 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Raël: The Alien Prophet

Feb. 8

One Day

Feb. 9

A Killer Paradox

Alpha Males: Season 2

Ashes

Bhakshak

Lover, Stalker, Killer

Feb. 10

Horrible Bosses 2

Feb. 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

Feb. 13

Kill Me If You Dare

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

Feb. 14

A Soweto Love Story

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3

The Heartbreak Agency

Love Is Blind: Season 6

Players

Feb. 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

Ready, Set, Love

The Vince Staples Show

Feb. 16

The Abyss

Comedy Chaos

Einstein and the Bomb

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Feb. 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

Feb. 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Feb. 21

Can I Tell You A Secret?

Feb. 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Southpaw

Feb. 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Mea Culpa

Through My Window: Looking at You

Feb. 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

Feb. 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

Feb. 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

The Mire: Millennium

Code 8 Part II

Feb. 29

A Round of Applause

The Tourist: Season 2