As we enter the second month of 2024, several shows are slated to leave Netflix. Here, we will be keeping a record of all the departures from Netflix in February 2024.

Before we delve into the list, it's important to understand how Netflix removals work. Due to licensing agreements, shows and movies added to Netflix are not available indefinitely. Instead, they are essentially leased for a fixed period. The shows listed below have reached the end of their current window on Netflix and are likely heading to a competing streaming service.

In our listing format below, we have provided the actual day of removal. If you wish to watch any titles scheduled to expire, make sure to do so before the specified dates for each show.

10 Best TV Shows Leaving Netflix In February 2024

Zig & Sharko (Season 3: February 1)

Zig & Sharko is an animated television series produced by Xilam Animation. The show revolves around the comedic adventures of Zig, a hyena, and Sharko, a shark, as they engage in various schemes and escapades, often involving Marina, a mermaid, who is the object of Zig's constant attempts to catch and eat.

The Ultimate Braai Master (Season 1: February 5 & Season 7: February 4 )

The Ultimate Braai Master is a South African reality television series centered around the art of outdoor cooking, specifically focused on braaing, which is the South African term for barbecuing. Contestants travel across different locations in South Africa, showcasing their grilling expertise and culinary creativity. The challenges are diverse, ranging from cooking traditional South African dishes to handling unique ingredients and unconventional cooking methods.

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Season 1: February 6)

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence is part of a larger collection of series under the Bangkok Love Stories umbrella, each focusing on different aspects of love and romance in the bustling city of Bangkok. As with many anthology series, viewers can expect a mix of heartwarming, poignant, and sometimes challenging stories that explore the multifaceted nature of love.

Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons: February 6)

Sons of the Caliphate is a Nigerian television drama series that revolves around the power dynamics, political intrigue, and family relationships within the elite class in Northern Nigeria. The series explores the lives of three wealthy and influential friends – Farida, Nuhu, and Diko – who come from different backgrounds but share a deep friendship.

Meet the Adebanjos (Seasons 1, 2, 3: February 8)

Meet the Adebanjos is a British Nigerian sitcom that follows the comedic adventures of the Adebanjo family, who live in London. The show revolves around Bayo Adebanjo, a hardworking father, and his attempts to maintain order in his household, which includes his wife, daughter, and troublesome son.

Versailles (Season 3: February 17)

Versailles is a historical drama television series that depicts the construction and intrigue surrounding the Palace of Versailles during the reign of King Louis XIV of France. The show offers a fictionalized account of the historical events and characters from the late 17th century.

Married at First Sight (Season 12: February 24)

Married at First Sight is a reality television series that explores the concept of arranged marriages in a modern context. The show typically features individuals who have agreed to marry a complete stranger, chosen for them by a team of relationship experts. The couples meet for the first time at the altar, and their wedding ceremony marks the beginning of their married life.

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie (Season 1: February 27)

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie is a true crime anthology television series that explores the investigations into the murders of two iconic hip-hop artists, Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls). The show delves into the unsolved mysteries surrounding these high-profile homicides, examining the events leading up to the murders, the investigations that followed, and the various theories surrounding the cases.

19-2 (Seasons 1, 2, 3: February 27)

19-2 is a Canadian police drama television series that revolves around the lives of the officers working in the Montreal Police Department. The title refers to the radio code for officers in distress. The show explores the personal and professional challenges faced by police officers as they navigate the complexities of their jobs and build relationships within the department.

Babylon Berlin (Seasons 1, 2, 3: February 29)

Babylon Berlin is a German television series that falls under the genres of crime, drama, and historical fiction. The show is based on the novels by Volker Kutscher and is set in Berlin during the late 1920s, a period marked by political instability, economic challenges, and cultural upheaval.

The narrative follows Gereon Rath, a police detective from Cologne, as he is transferred to Berlin to investigate an extortion case. There, he becomes entangled in a web of political intrigue, criminal activities, and a complex conspiracy.

