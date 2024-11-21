Nicholas Hoult Responds to Marriage Buzz After Calling Partner Bryana Holly His 'Wife'; Here's What He Said

Nicholas Hoult has seemingly confirmed his marriage to longtime girlfriend Bryana Holly. On Sunday, November 17, the actor attended the 2024 Governors Awards in Los Angeles and referred to his girlfriend as his “wife.” In an interview with People magazine, the Renfield actor personally addressed his wedding status after rumors about their marriage began circulating.

"I think it's fairly clear. I feel like it's fairly obvious from my comments,” he told the outlet at the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he appeared due to his partnership with Heineken, on November 23. Speculation started after his conversation with E! News, where he spoke about Holly's scared reaction to his upcoming horror film Nosferatu.

"Afterwards, I remember I had my wife's nails imprinted on my hand," he said, publicly addressing Holly as his wife for the first time. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this was tense,'" he added. The actor and his model girlfriend have been together for eight years and share two children: their son Joaquin, 6, and a second child born in 2022.

Holly made an appearance on Hoult’s social media when he shared a carousel of loved-up photos of them to celebrate their seventh anniversary. Hoult is generally private about their relationship but occasionally opens up about it during press interactions. The actor admitted that he always looks forward to "usual traditions" during the holiday season.

"Just having a nice meal and hanging out ... and hopefully seeing some good movies and enjoying that time of year," the Juno 2 actor said. In an interview with E! News, he revealed that the family plays silly games as part of their holiday traditions.

One such game involves rolling sixes on dice, after which participants must put “on oven gloves, a hat, a scarf, and then grab a knife and fork and try to eat” a chocolate bar as much as they can. "It's [a] fun game," Hoult added.