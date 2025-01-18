Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Glimpses from His 30th Birthday Celebrations
Connor Cruise, son of Hollywood legends Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, offered his followers a rare glimpse into his private life as he turned 30.
Connor took to his Instagram Stories to share some photos and videos that his friends had posted originally. The posts included some of his favorite activities, such as fishing and going to baseball games.
One notable shot included Connor with the Phillie Phanatic, mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies, in a group photo captioned with a birthday greeting from a friend.
Phillie captioned, "Happy Birthday Hermano," to which Connor replied with a warm "Thanks, bro!"
On another post, a friend uploaded a memorable picture of Connor dressed as Santa Claus for a Christmas celebration with a heartfelt comment expressing their two decades of being great friends.
His friend wrote, "20 years and 2 million adventures deep happy birthday brother." Connor responded graciously, replying, "Love ya bro!"
Fishing seemed to be the theme of his birthday celebrations as several photos and video clips showed Connor and his friends holding big fish while on the water. One of the friends captioned his picture with a birthday wish to which Connor replied with prayer emojis.
Adopted by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 1990, when the couple was married until 2001, Connor Cruise also has a sister, Isabella, now 32. Kidman married again to musician Keith Urban, and they have two daughters, Sunday and Faith. Meanwhile, Cruise also shares daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.
