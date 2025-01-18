Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s Son Connor Cruise Shares Rare Glimpses from His 30th Birthday Celebrations

Explore All Korean Categories

Cha Eun Woo grabs top spot on January boy group member brand reputation rankings; BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, BTS’ Jin follow

SEVENTEEN’s Wen Junhui confirmed to star in upcoming film The Shadow’s Edge with Jackie Chan and Zhang Zi Feng; SEE first poster

When the Stars Gossip spoilers: Does Lee Min Ho’s love confession to Gong Hyo Jin strain their relationship?

Love Scout’s Lee Jun Hyuk says Indian films make him happy; gives shoutout to Oscar-winning RRR

Lee Se Young and Na In Woo’s Motel California hits personal best rating of 5.2 percent; Love Scout sees high viewership

The Queen Who Crowns: Before Sunrise stills - Cha Joo Young and Lee Hyun Wook’s love story blossoms in prequel

POLL: BTS, BLACKPINK, EXO, Jennie and more: Vote for the 2025 K-pop comeback you are looking forward to the most

IVE’s Jang Wonyoung reveals she likes ‘wolf-like’ features in boyfriend; opens up about marriage plans

TREASURE to release one studio album and one EP in 2025 before world tour in October; Report