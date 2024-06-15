'Needs To Be Kind Of Demystified': Nicole Kidman Shares Thoughts On Older Women Dating Younger Men Amid A Family Affair Release

In the upcoming Netflix movie, A Family Affair, Nicole Kidman stars opposite Zac Efron in a love story. It centers around a single mother who unexpectedly falls for her daughter’s film star boss.

Nicole also expressed her thoughts on how such stories create lots of talk while promoting them, primarily because this film genre focuses mainly on romantic relationships between older women and younger men.

Nicole Kidman is clear about her stance on older women dating younger men trope

While promoting A Family Affair, Nicole Kidman recently spoke about why stories like this are causing buzz among people online. The film's premiere took place on Thursday night, when Variety discussed with Nicole what it meant. The conversation shifted to why such stories were done without any female perspective on relationships with large age gaps.

She added that historically, individuals thought very little about women’s experiences compared to those of old men. Nicole Kidman stated, "It’s always been because the nature of the world and the history of the way it’s been. It’s always been older men and younger women, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Kidman further emphasized, "And I think needs to be kind of demystified."

Movies with older women romantically paired with younger men are trending

Nicole plays the role of the single mom, while Zac Efron is cast as the younger man in A Family Affair. It comes out later this month on Netflix. Other recent ones have delved into age-gap relationships more deeply. One example is The Idea Of You, released last month, which instantly became talk of the internet town. It is where Anne Hathaway plays a 40-year-old single mother who falls in love with a 24-year-old boyband member, Nicholas Galitzine.

Another is May December, whose darker content includes the marriage between an older woman and a boy. The older woman in the movie shares an inappropriate relationship with the male protagonist while he was still in his teens. Charles Melton & Julianne Moore are the actors.

Kidman reiterated that there is a need to stop mystifying such relations as they exist, sans prejudice. These stories need to be told from women’s perspectives, especially if they are written by women themselves, as emphasized by Nicole. Such narratives should be encouraged, whether in comedies or dramas, "just with that perspective of women, without the judgment behind it," expressed Kidman.

