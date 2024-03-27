Noa Fits That Archetype': Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Director Compares Hero To Luke Skywalker And Frodo

In a recent revelation, Wes Ball, the director of the upcoming film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, draws parallels between the protagonist of his movie and some of the most iconic heroes in cinematic history. Comparing the central character, Noa, to the likes of Luke Skywalker from Star Wars and Frodo Baggins from The Lord of the Rings, Ball offers insights into the journey and transformation that await audiences in the latest installment of the beloved franchise.

Wes Ball shared the journey of directing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wes Ball's journey to helming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was not without its twists and turns. Initially hesitant to take on the project, Ball recounts how he was approached by the studio after his previous endeavor, Mouse Guard, fell through due to a merger. Despite his initial reluctance, Ball's familiarity with motion capture technology and his collaboration with industry stalwarts like Andy Serkis laid the groundwork for his eventual acceptance of the directorial role.

Reflecting on the pivotal moment when he decided to embark on this cinematic venture, Ball reveals, "I think I know how to do this." It was this confidence in his vision that propelled him forward, leading to the development of a narrative that would honor the legacy of the franchise while introducing fresh elements to captivate audiences anew.

Advertisement

Ball shared in his conversation with ComicBook , “It's a big, bold choice. We're going to do a giant cut after Caesar has died, but we're not going to abandon what has come before us, essentially. So we're still in that same world. We're still in that universe. We get to play with the idea of what has happened with Caesar's legacy, what has survived, and the whole buildings are dissolving away. What has happened to his stories, his legacy, his teachings?"

ALSO READ: Who Is Goldie Hawn's Son Oliver Hudson? Know More About Actor As He Opens Up On Trauma Of Childhood With Mom

Wes Ball believes that the new antagonist of the Planet of the Apes is similar to Luke Skywalker And Frodo Baggins

Central to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the character of Noa, whose journey mirrors that of iconic heroes like Luke Skywalker and Frodo Baggins, as per the director Wes Ball. Describing Noa as a character imbued with kindness and innocence, Ball hints at the profound transformation that awaits him throughout the course of the film. Drawing inspiration from classic quest narratives, Ball weaves a tale of self-discovery and resilience, as Noa navigates a world fraught with challenges and adversities.

"Noa fits that archetype. He's a new character we can identify with, appreciate, and respect because he's incredibly kind and nice. But he is going to undergo this great transformation, or at least the beginnings of one in this movie, where that innocence is robbed of him a little bit,” he shared, as retrieved via Total Film .

Additionally, Ball's previous remarks likening Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to the Star Wars saga further underscore the thematic resonance between the two franchises, as per his understanding. He added, “When I first started on it, I said, ‘I feel like Apes needs a little bit of Star Wars.’ It’s all still very grounded in reality, but it is essentially a quest narrative. Our main character – the young, impressionable Noa [Owen Teague] – meets characters along the way and becomes awakened as he winds up in a place that will test him, and he ultimately becomes his true self.”

Advertisement

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is scheduled to be released on May 10, 2024, increasing the anticipation among fans eager to witness the next chapter in the storied franchise. With Wes Ball at the helm and Noa poised to take center stage as a hero for the ages, the stage is set for an epic cinematic journey unlike any other.

ALSO READ: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Official Trailer Shares Glimpse of New Era and a Battle for Survival