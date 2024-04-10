Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes New Trailer Offers Glimpse Into Freya Allan’s Character; Deets Inside

The most recent teaser for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes may reveal a significant reveal of Freya Allan's human persona. The first Planet of the Apes movie to be released after War for the Planet of the Apes debuted in theatres in 2017 is the sequel, which Wes Ball directs.

New glimpses into some characters

20th Century Studios has just published a brand-new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer. Apes are now the dominant species in the new edition, slated to take place 300 years after Caesar’s journey in the first trilogy. The main cast of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes includes Peter Macon, Kevin Durand, Dichen Lachman, Owen Teague, and Allan.

In the trailer's opening, an ape narrates that “many generations ago, Caesar was our leader.” The ape discusses how speechless humans are regressing and how apes have evolved. The final piece of dialogue in the teaser is a surprise as it features Allan’s human persona, saying, “I have a name, Mae.”

A more obvious link to the earlier films is made in the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer: a few characters will openly acknowledge Caesar’s influence. The latest teaser for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes features Allan’s character speaking for the first time. It was assumed in earlier teasers that she was one of the humans who appeared feral and silently wandered around. The fact that Allan’s character, now known as Mae, will speak in the most recent film makes it clear why her role is essential to the plot of the sequel—she is a primary target, for example.

Mae plays a character in War for the Planet of the Apes despite having no apparent kinship with any of the characters from the other films. This figure is the young girl Nova, who accompanies Caesar in his quest to vanquish the Colonel and his wicked soldiers. Although Nova doesn’t say anything in the third film, her function as the primary human in a story that revolves primarily around apes seems reminiscent of Mae’s in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Will the apes follow Ceaser’s sign?

Some individuals in the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer explicitly acknowledge Caesar’s heritage, which is another way the film is connected to the earlier entries. Ball recently revealed that the sequel would feature a prologue to help viewers stay updated on previous events. The fascination around the origin of humanity and the interaction between humans and apes in the Planet of the Apes franchise is further heightened by the most recent revelation.

According to the official synopsis, “Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which humans have been reduced to living in the shadows and apes are the dominant species living harmoniously.” One young ape embarks on a terrifying adventure that will make him doubt all he has ever known about the past and make decisions that may shape the future for both apes and humans as a new, despotic ape leader establishes his dominion.”

