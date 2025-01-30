Noah Centineo Expands His Fanbase To His Dad's Friends with Spy Thriller The Recruit

In the Netflix show The Recruit, Noah Centineo plays a character that brings him closer to people beyond his fans who love him in romantic comedies, especially older viewers who now appreciate him as well.

Centineo, who became an instant heartthrob after starring in the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, now plays CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in the espionage thriller. His shift to the action genre of storytelling has noticeably altered and expanded his fanbase.

He recently mentioned how his father’s friends, who previously might not have taken a special interest in his acting career, now often want to hang out with him.

"What's really cool is that, when I go visit my father, he lives in Arizona, his friends wanna have beers with me now," Centineo revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Centineo could acknowledge a huge change in his fans' demographics because he found it fascinating and surprising. Where once his popularity was positioned and achieved by the other audience, young people recognized him the most; now people of all ages walk up to him and greet him for other movies.

"I'll be at an airport and, you know, it'll be parents and kids and they'll know me from different things... which sounds a little bit narcissistic for me to even say that out loud, but it's different," he continued.

Noah Centineo returns to Netflix with season 2 of The Recruit, which premieres January 30, with Hendricks entangled in another high-stakes mission in South Korea. This season also stars Maddie Hasson, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, and Angel Parker, as well as newcomers like Teo Yoo, Young-Ah Kim, Felix Solis, and more.

Advertisement

He told People about his character in the espionage thriller, "My character is a fish out of water in an action show, which I thought was an interesting way to move out of romcom and still maintain it."

The Recruit season 2 arrives January 30 on Netflix, with season 1 now available to stream.