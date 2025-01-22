Noah Centineo Gets Candid About His Peter Kavinsky Cameo In XO, Kitty Season 2; Shares Lana Condor's Reaction

Noah Centineo reprised his iconic To All the Boys I've Loved character Peter Kavinsky in the latest season of its spin-off show XO, Kitty. In an interview with People magazine, the actor revealed how Kavinsky's return came to be.

"Not kind of — it is daunting. It's extremely scary," he said about stepping back into the role since the third part of the trilogy premiered in 2021. Although it has been a while since he played the "beloved" character who Jenny Han created in the To All The Boys I've Loved Before trilogy book series, he couldn't turn it down.

However scared Centineo was about the "risk" of playing Kavinsky again, it was worth it because of Anna Cathcart, the actress who plays Kitty. "I love Anna so much. She's just doing such an incredible job, and [I'd do] anything to support her," Centineo added.

The actor played the boyfriend of Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) in the original movie franchise in which Kitty (Cathcart) played Cupid between her sister and Kavinsky by sending him her secret letters.

The spin-off series revolves around Kitty as she navigates her high school life in South Korea. Centineo continued his praise for Cathcart for being a hardworking and professional actress. He also revealed that she was the most "prepared" out of all cast members in all the films for To All the Boys. "She deserves it all," he added.

Peter Kavinsky's cameo in the XO, Kitty, was meant to be! Coincidentally, Centineo was in Seoul shooting the second season of his Netflix series, The Recruit, while the cast was filming the spin-off series there. Producer Matt Kaplan called the actor, asking if he'd make a cameo since he's filming in the city. "I said, 'Absolutely,'" Centineo recalled.

XO, Kitty season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.