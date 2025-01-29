Is XO, Kitty Season 3 Happening? Here’s What We Know
XO, Kitty Season 2 has charmed a whopping number of first-week viewers. Read on to find out if the series is getting renewed for Season 3.
Fans of the To All the Boys franchise spin-off series XO, Kitty are holding their breath for news on whether Netflix plans to renew the drama beyond Season 2. Following its successful return on January 16, 2025, the show’s performance has been stellar.
While there has been no official announcement of its renewal from Netflix, a renewal seems highly probable as the show has remained in the Netflix Top 10 for two weeks since its return. Moreover, with the plot thickening and a cliffhanger ending, Kitty and Min-Ho’s story leaves plenty of room for further exploration.
The To All the Boys spin-off features Anna Cathcart in the role of Kitty Song Covey, who returns from the summer for a new semester at KISS, navigating relationships and uncovering a long-buried letter from her mother’s past. Despite the reduced episode count, viewers’ interest has not waned, and the show continues to entertain its audience.
Although Netflix hasn’t officially renewed the series, preliminary indicators suggest a green light is likely. Season 2 performed similarly to Season 1, garnering 14.2 million views and 57.7 million hours watched in its premiere week before growing exponentially in its second week. These strong numbers hint that Netflix is likely to renew the series.
Interviews with the cast and creators of the show have also hinted at plans for more episodes. Showrunner Jessica O’Toole confirmed to The Wrap that the story is far from over.
XO, Kitty, which is gradually becoming a standout series for Netflix, stars Anna Cathcart, Choi Min-young, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, and Anthony Keyvan.
Noah Centineo Gets Candid About His Peter Kavinsky Cameo In XO, Kitty Season 2; Shares Lana Condor's Reaction