‘Nobody Sings Like You': Beyoncé Thanks Jack White For Being The Inspiration Behind Cowboy Carter

Beyonce and Jack White aren’t tired of singing each other’s accolades and the fans are loving it. What started as a collaboration between the two singers has turned into a friendship the internet can’t get enough of. Jack White recently took to Instagram to post a picture of the flowers from Queen B herself. The bouquet was accompanied by a heartwarming note from the Crazy in Love singer telling Jack how he “inspired” her.

Jack took to Instagram to post a picture of a bouquet of beautiful white flowers that were sent to him by singer-songwriter Beyoncé. A second picture in the post gave the fans a closer look at the note attached to the bouquet. “Jack, I hope you are well. I just wanted you to know how much you inspired me on this record. Sending you my love, Beyoncé,” the note read.

White thanked the Halo singer in the caption, “What a sweet gesture to receive here in Nashville this morning from the talented and gracious @beyonce celebrating her new Cowboy Carter album.” He didn’t miss the chance to praise Beyonce as he wrote, “Much love and respect to you Madam, and thank you kindly. Keep making beautiful and powerful music, nobody sings like you.”

Jack White on collaborating with Beyonce

Jack White and Beyonce have previously collaborated on the hit album Lemonade. The two also worked on the track Don’t Hurt Yourself. In an interview with NPR, White spoke about how Beyonce once told him that she wanted to be in a band with him. That is how the collaboration came around, he also compared the Texas Hold ‘Em singer’s voice to Betty Davis or Aretha Franklin.

“She took just sort of a sketch of a lyrical outline and turned into the most bodacious, vicious, incredible song. I don’t even know what you’d classify it as — soul, rock and roll, whatever,” the White Stripes singer gushed. He also said he was wowed by Bey for what she did with the “incredibly intense” song Don’t Hurt Yourself.

Beyonce recently released her new album ‘Cowboy Carter’ on March 24, 2024.

