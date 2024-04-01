Jon Batiste Celebrates Beyoncé's New Album; Says This Is The 'Moment To Dismantle The Genre Machine'

Beyonce is on a streak of success! The Queen Bee is back on the Billboard charts and is ruling on top. Her 27 track album Cowboy Carter is a mix of contemporary and retro. From renditions of Dolly Parton’s Jolene to more, this album has something for everyone. Its debut song Texas Hold ‘Em debuted and made it to the No.1 spot on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Post this incident last month, even Jon Batiste, the 37-year-old who collaborated with Beyonce reveals how this album will be a ‘moment to dismantle’ the ‘genre machine’. What did the Freedom singer say? Find out.

What did Jon Batiste say about Cowboy Carter?

Jon Batiste is in awe of Beyonce’s work. After seeing Texas Hold ‘Em going to No.1 just last month, and Beyonce being the first woman from a colored race to receive such a feat, makes Jon believe that she can “dismantle” the “genre machine”. He revealed these exact words on his X account on March 30, 2024. The Butterfly singer said, “This is the moment yall, where we dismantle the genre machine.” He also said, “Quincy Jones told me, as he also wrote in his forward to my WE ARE album, ‘it’s up to you to de categorize American music!!’ ,which is what Duke Ellington told him. I really believe that is our generations role, led by a few artists willing to take this leap.” He also revealed how his collaboration for the song American Requiem was to make this album a shift from the usual genres. Batiste says, “A new era, long time coming. Let’s liberate ourselves from genre and break the barriers that marginalize who we are and the art that we create.” He also feels grateful to Beyonce for this collaboration. He says, “very grateful for my contribution to your brilliant album, a work of such unimaginable impact and artistic firepower by a once in a generation artist. So glad that we finally got to collaborate with each other at this time.” Beyonce also reveals how this is not what “everyone expects” in music and how, “it’s the best music I’ve ever made.”

Who else has collaborated with Beyonce in Cowboy Carter?

Singers like,

Dolly Parton

Willie Nelson

Linda Martell

Stevie Wonder

Chuck Berry

Mylie Cyrus

Post Malone

Rhiannon Giddens

Nile Rodgers

Robert Randolph

Gary Clark Jr.

Willie Jones

Brittney Spencer

Shaboozey

Reyna Roberts

Tanner Adell

Tiera Kennedy

Also collaborated with Beyonce on the album Cowboy Carter. While we wait to see how Beyonce takes up more challenging forms of musical works, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

