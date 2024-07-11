TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to physical assault.

Mia Goth is allegedly accused of attacking a background actor on the set of the film, MaXXXine. TMZ first reported that the background identified as James Hunter actor filed a complaint against the actress, who plays the lead in writer/director Ti West's horror trilogy.

In the lawsuit, Hunter claims that Goth kicked him in the head when he was working as a background character on the horror movie set. And now, background actor James Hunter, who works in Los Angeles, divulges fresh and more details about the alleged verbal and physical abuse he suffered from Mia Goth.

In a recent interview with Dread Central, more details of this interaction with Goth were revealed by Hunter He claims that Goth followed him to a distant washroom area and forced open the door of the porta-potty he was using. However, Hunter tried to apologize for not locking the door, which is when Goth allegedly said, "Nobody will believe you because you're nothing."

He further added that Goth told him, "Get off my set, you big baby.” Hunter told Dead Central that Goth was hinting that if he said her kick was done intentionally and maliciously, no one would believe him.

Hunter described the enter incident of the alleged physical assault by Mia Goth

According to Hunter, who told Dead Central, it all began when during a sequence where he had to lie down on the ground, Hunter claimed in his initial complaint that he told the movie's second assistant director that Goth almost walked on him.

Hunter claims that Goth intentionally kicked him in the head during the subsequent take, giving him a concussion, and then 'taunted, mocked, and belittled' him when Hunter went to the restroom.

Mia Goth and A24 deny all accusations by James Hunter

In court documents, Goth, West, and A24 have all refuted Hunter's claims. In his lawsuit, Hunter also claimed that he had to pull over twice on his way home from work due to dizziness and that the producers then told him they did not want him to come back for the final two days of the shoot. In the lawsuit, Goth is accused of battery, and A24, Goth, and West of firing someone unfairly.

