‘I Keep My Parole Officer In The Loop’: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Let her Parole Officer Know About Her Pregnancy ‘Immediately’

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has been one of the most talked about ex-convicts in the media. She once again made it to the headlines after revealing that she and her partner Ken Urkel are expecting their first child. The announcement was made on July 9 via YouTube.

Many people were surprised and most of them probably did not see this coming. Blanchard has now shared that she informed her parole office about her pregnancy “immediately.” Read ahead to know what she had to say.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard told her parole officer about her pregnancy

As per People’s article, published on July, 10, Blanchard revealed to the outlet, “I let my parole officer know that I was pregnant immediately when I found out, because I keep my parole officer in the loop about everything, even personal stuff.”

She added that her pregnancy does not affect her parole. Blanchard is still on parole and has to another 11 months.

In the YouTube video, where she opened up about her pregnancy, the 32-year-old shared that she was 11 weeks pregnant. She expressed about being a “good mother” to her soon-to-be-born child.

In the video, Blanchard expressed wanting to give all the things she wanted in a mother. She continued, “I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

Blanchard also touched on people asking if she would do the same things to her kids, as her abusive mother, Dee Dee, did to her. She answers to them, “You know what? Absolutely not.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard wants to make things right with the Make-A-Wish foundation

On June 27, the 32-year-old did a Q&A video on YouTube answering the questions posed by her fans. She spoke on her repaying Make-A-Wish foundation as her mother had taken advantage of it, lying about Gypsy’s health condition.

The former inmate expressed that it was not fair for those children to get her a wish and pretend to make her look like a sick child in order to get a free trip to Disney.

While reflecting on the foundation's efforts, Blanchard said that donating to the foundation made her feel like she was giving that wish back to a child. She continued that she was giving back what was taken.

