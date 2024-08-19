Normal People Actor Éanna Hardwicke Narrates Audiobook Of Sally Rooney’s Forthcoming Novel Intermezzo

Éanna Hardwicke, who played Rob Hegarty in the Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel Normal People, will be narrating the audiobook of the author’s upcoming novel Intermezzo. In an interview with People, the actor spoke about why it meant a huge deal for him.

“I am a huge fan of Sally Rooney's writing. She has a beautiful way of bringing us into her character's hearts and minds,” he told the outlet. Hardwicke added that Normal People played a crucial part in his life not just because he acted in its adaptation movie but also because of Rooney’s “transporting” and moving storyline.

“They do what great stories do: make you laugh, make you cry, and — hopefully — see the world a little more vividly afterward,” he added. Acting in the series was a great gift in itself, but to be able to share the story of Intermezzo and to try and “capture Sally’s inimitable voice” was a privilege for him.

The brand-new novel from a best-selling author tells the story of two brothers and how their personal relationships are affected while navigating grief after their father’s demise. The older brother, Peter, is a Dublin-based lawyer who’s balancing relationships with two different women and popping pills to sleep.

While the younger brother, Ivan, is a socially awkward chess prodigy who ends up getting involved with an older woman. According to the synopsis, the novel will be a tale of “desire, despair, and possibility” that follows Peter, Ivan, and their partners through this new period in their lives.

Rooney’s fourth novel will be published by Farrar, Straus, and Giroux in the U.S. and Faber & Faber in the UK. She’s been a best-selling author in all her previous three publications—Conversations with Friends (2017), Normal People (2018), and Beautiful World, Where Are You? (2021).

The 2020 Hulu series based on the novel Normal People, which starred Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead roles, was a huge success and became breakout roles for both actors. TV adaptation of Conversations with Friends starring Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke premiered on Hulu in 2022.

Intermezzo will be published on September 24 and is available for pre-order.