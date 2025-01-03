Nosferatu Star Lily-Rose Depp Reveals Her Dad Johnny Depp's Iconic Film That Left Her Traumatized

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, shared the story of an iconic classic film that emotionally disturbed her during childhood. The Nosferatu star has stepped into the genre of horror herself as she discussed watching her father, Johnny's gothic fantasy film at a young age.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 25-year-old actress narrated how Tim Burton's goth classic, Edward Scissorhands made her uncomfortable as a child, not by the eerie appearance of the character but by the cruelty he faced in the whole movie.

The Idol star told the outlet, "Movies are supposed to make you feel something. I was traumatized by it."

The disturbing experience of watching her father in Edward's role stirred up very intense emotions because she empathized deeply with the mistreatment of the character. She added, "Not because I thought he was scary, but because everyone was being so mean to him and I got really upset."

Depp said, "I remember being petrified by that, which is weird because I don’t have many memories from when I was that young."

She further reflected on her latest film Nosferatu adding, “It’s a difficult childhood memory. Edward’s the good guy and Nosferatu’s kind of the bad guy, but there’s a part of me that feels a little bit of empathy for Nosferatu. I mean, am I sick for feeling that way?"

Lily-Rose Depp noted that though she and her father have different styles of acting, growing up in a creative environment made a lot of impact. She admitted that being raised in that environment exposed her to the ins and outs of the film world, which fuels her passion for the craft.

Advertisement

"We’re very different actors, but of course, you’re the product of your environment, and it’s a world I’ve always been very interested in," the Tusk actress said.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp's 1990 classic film by Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands, is about an unfinished humanoid with scissor-like hands finding his way through a very rough world. It also starred Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest, Anthony Michael Hall, Kathy Baker, and more.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp Set To Make His Hollywood Comeback In Day Drinker Opposite Penélope Cruz After 2022 Amber Heard Defamation Trial