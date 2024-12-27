Johnny Depp's Lawyers Reveal Challenges of Keeping His Temper in Check During Amber Heard’s Defamation Trial

Reflecting on Johnny Depp's testimony during the 2022 defamation case between him and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's attorneys expressed concern over his temper.

In an A&E special on December 26, titled Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, attorneys for Depp, Benjamin Chew and Jessica Meyers, said the thespian had handled his emotions well as he appeared as a witness in his own defamation case against Heard. The legal team would strategically allow Depp to use humor in his testimony, hoping it would give him a more human, relatable exposure to the jury. It was likely to offset serious points put forward by Heard's lawyers.

Chew said, "Johnny's use of humor really undermined whatever serious point Amber's counsel was trying to make. We wanted to humanize Johnny before the jury so they could understand why hitting the woman he loved was something that he's just not capable of."

They sought to prove that Depp was indeed a loving man and could never be a danger to the woman whom he had loved so deeply. But they feared that Depp may run amok in his testimonial if cross-examined, given that they would expect Heard's side to provoke him.

Chew added, "But the one thing that we're concerned about is whether he might lose his temper. The other side is going to do everything possible to get Johnny to show anger."

Depp had sued Heard due to an op-ed she published, deeming herself a survivor of domestic abuse, though not identifying the Black Mass actor. The jury voted in Depp's favor, ordering Heard to give him a settlement check worth 1 million USD in damages.

Chew said that after the verdict, Depp was relieved, recalling, "He was elated, and he sounded as if the weight of the world was off of his shoulders. I mean, he sounded like a kid. He was thrilled."

Amber Heard, meanwhile, expressed her sadness over the verdict, but Johnny Depp stated that the verdict restored his life and added that he felt peaceful now that he finally spoke the truth.

