'Not In A Good Place': Scheana Shay Claims Vanderpump Rules Cast Was Warned By Producer About Cancellation Amid Season 11 Filming

Scheana Shay dropped a few bombshell information on her Scheananigans podcast, revealing that govt manufacturer Alex Baskin had given the Vanderpump Rules a solid stark warning. According to Scheana, Baskin expressed issues midseason, stating that the show became in a precarious role.

"It became, you recognise, 'X, Y, and Z need to show up. Or we are going to have a quick season and the display's going to be canceled and that's it. Go stay your lives,'" Scheana disclosed in the podcast episode aired on Friday.

The reality megastar's revelation adds a layer of uncertainty to the destiny of Vanderpump Rules, leaving fans and cast individuals alike questioning approximately the destiny of the popular truth series.

Scheana Shay highlighted the large strain she and Lala Kent felt to supply top-notch content amidst the uncertain destiny of Vanderpump Rules.

"We do not need the show to get cancelled," Scheana emphasized, acknowledging the effect it'd have on no longer simplest herself and Lala but also the large group of eighty to a hundred those who work tirelessly on the display.

At the reunion, Scheana expressed her sentiment, emphasizing that she and Lala viewed their roles as no longer pretty much themselves but also about supporting the entire team backstage. Their dedication stemmed from a choice to preserve the display alive for everybody concerned. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Scheana Shay did not keep again in her grievance of Ariana Madix's decision to leave a set occasion all through the season finale of Vanderpump Rules because she didn't need to move along with her ex, Tom Sandoval.

Advertisement

Expressing her frustration, Shay emphasized that when someone walks far away from filming, it affects now not only the cast but also the whole production team and group who depend on the display. She found it difficult to navigate the situation, and expertise Madix's barriers however also felt the load of the impact on anybody involved.

Shay and her buddy Lala Kent confronted backlash from fans for pressuring Madix to film with Sandoval, mainly considering the records of Sandoval cheating on Madix with their former co-star, Raquel Leviss.

During the Season 11 reunion, Madix defended her choice to stroll away, arguing that it became a strategic flow to potentially secure every other season and paycheck. She reiterated her stance for the duration of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 After Show, mentioning that she best participates in what she deems true and refuses to interact in anything she would not need to do, as mentioned in her agreement.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Shares She Doesn't Like Living in Her 'Character'; Reveals 'I Choose to Get Rid if It'

Scheana Shay reflects on Vanderpump Rules Dynamics: Navigating authenticity and compelling content

During her Scheananigans podcast, Scheana Shay shared her angle on the situation, acknowledging the complexity of each facet. She understood why Lala forced Ariana Madix to film with Tom Sandoval, spotting the desire to create compelling content for the show. At the same time, Shay empathized with Madix's reluctance, acknowledging the significance of authenticity in filming real-life stories.

Shay emphasized the disappointment of navigating the sensitive stability between respecting Madix's emotions and handing over enticing content material for the show. Despite the challenges, she is well known Madix for standing on her floor and keeping her limitations for the duration of the season.

Regarding the future of Vanderpump Rules, Shay expressed comfort at the chance of spoiling, echoing sentiments shared by way of insiders who referred to the need for a pause to decompress after excessive seasons. While the hiatus may raise worries, Bravo government Andy Cohen reassured lovers, drawing parallels to similar breaks taken by other fact indicates like the "Real Housewives" franchise. He suggested that the wreck ought to offer the cast an opportunity to live life authentically, mainly to probably fresh dynamics whilst filming resumes.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM' Right Place, Wrong People debuts at number 37 on UK's Official Albums Chart marking personal best